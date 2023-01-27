Read full article on original website
Investors’ bets against German bonds hit highest since 2015, S&P data shows
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have amassed the biggest bet against German government bonds since 2015, as the country issues large amounts of debt and the European Central Bank (ECB) talks tough on inflation. The value of German government bonds on loan rose to 111.1 billion euros ($121 billion) on...
China says COVID situation at ‘low level’ after holiday
BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the country was at a “low level”, and that fever clinic visits due to the coronavirus during the Lunar New Year dropped about 40% from before the week-long holiday. “The overall epidemic situation in the...
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy unexpectedly fell in the fourth quarter, data showed on Monday, a sign that Europe’s largest economy may be entering a much-predicted recession as an effect of the Ukraine war. Gross domestic product decreased 0.2% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms, the federal...
Taiwan export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Dec: Reuters poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders likely contracted again in December and at a faster clip than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as global demand for the island’s technology-related goods continues to cool. The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists was...
Goldman Sachs restructures Russian asset holdings -RBC, citing sources
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has restructured its assets in Russia, the RBC daily reported on Monday, citing two investment market sources, a move that could take the U.S. bank closer to a full exit from the country. U.S. banks have cut exposure to Russia since it sent tens...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate decision jitters
(Reuters) – European shares fell on Monday, as cautious investors anticipated a slew of interest rate hikes by prominent central banks this week, with shares of rate-sensitive sectors including technology among the major laggards. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.6% at 0955 GMT. However, optimism around better-than-feared corporate...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit – Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States...
S.Korea’s Posco Chemical says wins $32.6 billion order from Samsung SDI
SEOUL (Reuters) – Posco Chemical said on Monday it has won a 40 trillion won ($32.60 billion) order from Samsung SDI to supply cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries between 2023 and 2032. However, the deal value could change due to further negotiations and fluctuating prices of raw materials,...
Nissan, Renault agree to overhaul alliance, putting themselves on equal footing
(Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA have agreed to a sweeping revamp of their two-decade-old automaking alliance that will put them on an equal footing and see the Japanese company invest in Renault’s new electric business. JP MORGAN. “We see today’s announcement as a positive signal...
Australia’s IAG receives over 5,000 claims after New Zealand floods
(Reuters) – Insurance Australia Group’s New Zealand divisions have received over 5,000 claims so far following severe storms and flooding across the country, it said on Monday. “The number of claims is expected to rise further over the coming days, with the event still unfolding and as customers...
Ryanair posts record Christmas quarter, sees ‘very robust’ summer demand
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair on Monday posted a record after-tax profit for its October-December quarter and said bookings for Easter and summer flights were “very robust”, boosted by demand from Asian travellers and a strong U.S. dollar. “Bookings are showing no signs of recession at this point...
Taiwan’s Foxconn taps former Nissan and Nidec heavyweight Seki for EV business
(Reuters) -Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan,...
Odds ‘very high’ of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high,” after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned the United States would fight China in the next two years. In...
Indonesia finds local trader forged ingredient label in probe of cough syrup deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and...
