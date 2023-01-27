Arizona State Legislators and Guests Address Southern Border Crisis and Plans to Alleviate It at State Capitol

Read full article on original website
Donna Viestenz
3d ago
Step up to the plate GOP. Ducey was a terrible governor and Hobbs is worse. They blame the flow of drugs here on the addicts here. supply and demand. Bunch of crapola.
Reply
6
I wish you would
3d ago
I wish they would stop embarrassing our state. they'll be voted out next cycle we are weeding out the crazy Republicans.
Reply(6)
7
Related
Kari Lake To Host 'Save Arizona Rally' As Court Date Looms
Kari Lake hopes that she will be able to overturn the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election that she lost by more than 17,000 votes.
chandlernews.com
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona, 6 other states need plan for drastic water cuts by Jan. 31
PHOENIX - The seven states that use water from the Colorado River are sitting on a time bomb. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have until the end of the month to come up with a plan for drastic water cuts on top of the cutbacks residents have already seen.
Arizona Republicans elect former Trump official Jeff DeWit to become next party chair, will replace Kelli Ward
Former Donald Trump officiate Jeff DeWit has won an election to become the next chair of the Republican Party in Arizona. He will replace current chair Kelli Ward.
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
MSNBC
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’
PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office. Mayes on Thursday called a number of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuits, including the one challenging President...
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
AZFamily
Arizona Republicans set to decide on party chair, future this weekend with key votes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: There Is a Reason Why DEI Is Little More Than a Costly Failure
Earlier this month, amid howls from the “progressive” Left, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demanded an accounting of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) expenditures from the state’s public colleges and universities. The results are exactly what you might expect. According to a recent report from Campus...
thedesertreview.com
CA outsources its toxic waste
California has disposed of about 400,000 tons of contaminated soil at the South Yuma County Landfill in Arizona since 2018, according to California’s hazardous waste tracking system. The waste is considered hazardous in California, but Arizona’s less stringent environmental requirements allow businesses and government agencies in the Golden State to take the waste to regular landfills like this one. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters.
YAHOO!
Coming soon to Arizona schools: 'massive layoffs' and 'disaster,' unless our leaders act
We are now at T-minus 33 days until nearly a million Arizona school children are faced with an early, disastrous end to their school year. Unless, that is, the Arizona Legislature takes action to protect the public schools. So, well, you can see why I’m worried. I’m not the...
fox10phoenix.com
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
AZFamily
Arizona GOP lawmakers vote to allow deleting emails, texts after 90 days
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths. A new bill in the Arizona Senate would have drug dealers be charged with first-degree murder for overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. Arizona Democratic Party chair race will decide the future of the party. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Group rallies at state Capitol to save Alpine wild horses
A group of rescue advocates met at the state Capitol to rally support for proposed legislation that would protect the herd of wild horses living near Alpine from their ultimate demise.
Fronteras Desk
An argument for the protection of geoglyphs in Arizona
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. An odd phenomena has been making headlines of late, as researchers and archaeologists discovered 168 new geoglyphs in Peru. Drone and aerial photography is changing the game when it comes to these kinds of discoveries. The images they...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
kawc.org
Arizona Republican leaders don't want Gov. Hobbs to use leftover inaugural fund for Democrats
PHOENIX -- The top two Arizona Republican lawmakers want Gov. Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account -- where it can't be used to elect more Democrats. In a hand-delivered letter Thursday, House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen called...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
Comments / 12