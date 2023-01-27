Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Salvation Army brings new sports program to East Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Some youth in the community laced up their shoes and put their skills to the test. Several Hub city youth met at the T.R. White Community Center for a soccer clinic. The Salvation Army of Jackson has started a Youth Soccer Program in East Jackson for kids...
WBBJ
Fighters showcase their skills in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A special tournament is held in Jackson. The Hub City Invitational 3 took place on Saturday. It was a jiu-jitsu tournament at the Fightshop, where male and females of all weights and ranks competed. This was a great opportunity for first time competitors or veteran competitors, to...
WBBJ
Patti Bishop Foster
Memorial services for Patti Bishop Foster, 70, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Rodger Graham officiating. Interment will follow at a later time at Mixie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until service time. All visitations will be at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster, a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the United States Postal Service, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on August 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to `Pat Bishop, Sr. and Patti Jean Bishop Sayle. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the Carroll County Fair’s Dog Show, coached softball, a “Big” Tennessee Vols fan, and loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years Lewis Foster, and a son Chad Turman.
WBBJ
Community Champion: Abbie Hinton
It’s time to recognize this month’s Community Champion — an honor given to people making a positive impact in the community, in partnership with Leaders Credit Union. “I think that people who volunteer just do it. I just think that people give a part of them self, they get a whole lot back,” said Abbie Hinton.
WBBJ
Free series on blues being hosted at local college
JACKSON, Tenn. — A free music program is being hosted at Jackson college. According to a news release, the University of Memphis Lambuth will be hosting The Blues, a free Masterclass Series, focusing on aspects of the genre and giving people hands-on experiences from February 7 to April 4.
WBBJ
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
WBBJ
Helen Marie Beal Gunshefski
Helen Marie Beal Gunshefski entered her heavenly home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Born in Job, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George Floyd Beal and Geraldine Palmer Beal. She worked in production for Steer Enterprises.
WBBJ
Crystal Ball gala returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Jackson symphony supporters have a ball!. Several people here in the Hub City put on their best gowns for an annual event that returned to downtown Jackson. The Jackson Symphony held their annual Crystal Ball gala this evening. This event is put on each year by the...
WBBJ
A local city celebrates a music legend
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —A local city held a festival. On Saturday, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrated the life and legacy of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Estes, born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee, grew up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush. He made his first guitar from...
WBBJ
William “Billy” Underwood
William “Billy” Underwood, age 62 of Paris, TN passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence. His funeral service will be Tuesday, January 31st at 2:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris, with Rev. Richard Dakin of Paris First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Tuesday, before the service at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers for Mr. Underwood will be Matthew Underwood, Jeremy Thompson, James Thompson, Steve Thompson, Chip Barron, and Ron Eaker.
WBBJ
Check from annual 5K goes to help fight hunger
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit received a check. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, received a check from the Gold’s Gym and Fleet Feet Turkey Day 5K. The event is held annually around Thanksgiving. The proceeds go to support the ministries at RIFA, who who’s mission is fighting hunger in the community.
WBBJ
VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City. Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson. According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street. Video from...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/27/23 – 1/30/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/30/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Emma Sloan Boyd
Emma Sloan Boyd, age 94, passed away peacefully among close family at her residence in Brownsville, TN on Tuesday January 24, 2023. A private service was held by family and friends. Emma was born on July 1, 1928, to John Henry Sloan and Carolina Batchelor. “BB” was known as the...
WBBJ
Man killed in Dyer County officer-involved shooting
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County. According to the TBI, 50-year-old Terry Noel was killed by gunfire after an incident on Sunday afternoon. The TBI says around 2:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a home in the 3400 block...
WBBJ
Additional information on Hub City Doula
Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group on Sunday, January 29 at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. The meetings will focus on community building and also plan to expand on having outings and events, so moms can get to know one other. For more information on Hub...
WBBJ
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
WBBJ
Pet treat tasting to be held on Feb. 11
PARIS, Tenn. — A pet treat tasting is being held in West Tennessee. According to a news release, the Tractor Supply in Paris will be giving those on four legs the chance to try a variety of snacks available at the company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving...
WBBJ
New scam targets restaurant patrons
JACKSON, Tenn. —JPD warns of new scam. According to the Jackson Police Department, residents should be aware of a new scam. JPD posted about on the newest scam to their social media page, explaining it involves QR codes located on information at some restaurants. Often, restaurants now offer the...
