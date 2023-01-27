ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Five at Five

In order for any deal to work, all parties have to be trusted to stick with it. Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 suggests that Mike might have made a deal with parties who don't have the fortitude to stand their ground. That could mean big trouble for Mike...
TV Fanatic

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Long Long Time

Tess's death was just the set-up for the heartache we endured on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3. It's rare for a TV series to be able to introduce multiple characters in a single episode and make you care deeply for them when they die in the same installment.

