Lincoln Northeast rockets past Norfolk in sweep
LINCOLN - On a chilly Saturday afternoon, the Lincoln Northeast Rockets weren't cold on the hardwood, as they swept Norfolk in both games, 65-49 in the girls and 73-32 in the boys. In the girls contest, Rockets jumped out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter,...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/27): Falls City's Strauss drops 46, Harlan rallies, LC impresses
(KMAland) -- Harlan rallied to a win, LC got a big win on the road, Treynor avenged a loss in a big way, AL shot red hot in a dominant win, Mormon Trail upset ACA, Falls City’s Strauss dropped 46 & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday. HAWKEYE...
NU Notes: Huskers Secure Manning’s 300th Career Victory
Lincoln, Neb. - Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning's 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started with...
Creighton men's basketball beats #13 Xavier
OMAHA, Neb. -- All five starters scored in double-figures as Creighton picked up its fourth top-25 win off the season with an 84-67 win over No. 13 Xavier on Saturday. The 19th-largest home crowd in school history (18,277) was on hand for the program's annual Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out.
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
Nebraska basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
While things aren’t going particularly well for the Nebraska basketball team these days, the Huskers must soldier on. In the midst of what has become a three-game slide, the Cornhuskers are trying to right the ship and even try and get Hoiberg’s first winning season in Lincoln. If...
Judith Anne "Judy" Schwisow
Judith Anne “Judy” Schwisow, 74, of Beatrice passed away at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on April 25, 1948, at Fairbury to Edward and Doris (Simpson) Kujath. Judy was employed at Quick-Grip until it closed, she then went to work for Exmark until retirement. Judy cherished the time she got to spend with her first great-granddaughter, Myla. She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, Keno and going to the Casino.
NU Notes: Nebraska Defeats Utah State to Sweep the Weekend
Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) finished its opening weekend with its second win of the spring season against Utah State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) 4-0 at the Dillon Tennis Center on Sunday morning. To kick off the doubles action, the duo of Anfisa...
Sam Hoiberg’s career day not enough for Nebraska as Maryland wins 82-63
The Nebraska Cornhuskers put up a fight early and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg had a breakout performance as he posted a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Maryland Terrapins sent the Huskers packing with an 82-63 Terps victory. The loss moves Nebraska to 10-12 on the...
Larry L. Parde
Larry L. Parde, 72 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on August 8, 1950 in Beatrice to Marvin and Emmalean (Wallman) Parde. Larry attended Pickrell grade school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. He was a Staff Sargent in the Nebraska Air National Guard from 1968 to 1975. Larry married Deborah Winner on March 4, 1989 and they raised their daughters together. He farmed near Pickrell until the early 1990’s. Larry was a Rural Postal Carrier for Pickrell until he retired after 34 years in October of 2010. He served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department, Holt Township Board, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion Executive Board and the Beatrice Cemetery Association Board. Larry was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 and Hidden Acres Golf Course. He enjoyed family and golf.
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
Floyd D. Richardson, 82, Nebr. City
Floyd D. Richardson, age 82 of Nebraska City passed away on September 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Syracuse, NE. Floyd and his wife Virginia moved to Nebr. City in 2014 from Superior, NE. Floyd Dee Richardson was born on August 5, 1940 in Douglas, AZ and...
Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility
Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
The Quack Off is back
AVOCA – There were 257 registered before organizers cut it off at Saturday’s reboot of the Avoca Quack Off. Brandon Goodyear, a mechanic from Lincoln, placed fourth in 2019 and won the championship at the 41st duck race. Goodyear: “I just quacked at him and he took off...
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
Web Foot Raceway ready for Quack Off return
AVOCA – Avoca firefighters assembled the track to traditional specifications at Fowl Field Friday and posted the signage to signal Saturday’s return of thousands of the closest Quack Off family members. The 41st annual Quack Off renews a tradition started by a bar bet that lured local men...
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
NC Middle School closed after boiler failure
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30, due to a boiler failure. Students that would like lunch, can pick up a sack lunch at the high school between 11 a.m. and noon at the front office. Please call Mr. Pellatz before...
Walter J. Walker
Hastings resident Walter J. Walker, 92, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, January 30, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Walter’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
