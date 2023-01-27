ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

KHOU

Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
PEARLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!

Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

A Folk Victorian in Old Sixth Ward With a Modern Kitchen and Vintage Vibes

At the time this house was built—it’s dated to 1900—the Sixth Ward neighborhood was ushering in its first “Golden Age.” Formerly called the Fourth Ward North, it was then a popular place in Houston, voted the finest and most “healthful” place to live by the Chronicle for its gardens and for being close to downtown. Its happenings were even profiled in a weekly column in the paper.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
LoneStar 92

Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
TEXAS STATE
wbrc.com

WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV

PASADENA, Texas (KHOU) - Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, a grandmother is recounting how she and her family survived the storm while trapped in their SUV. Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from Pasadena High School on Tuesday afternoon...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Things to do in Houston this weekend, January 27 to 29

HOUSTON - Get behind the wheel of the newest rides, catch a gravity-defying performance or celebrate the Lunar New Year. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Houston Auto and Boat Show. If you’re in the market for a new...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Houston Day Care Bus Driver Drops Off 4-Year-Old at Locked School

This story might be unsettling to some. Surveillance footage shows a 4-year-old student being dropped off at a locked school. The video was obtained by news2houston.com, and shows footage of Joey being left outside alone. The incident took place on Wednesday, January. 18th, outside of Griggs Primary School in Aldine ISD. In the article we learn, this event occurred roughly ten minutes before the school’s doors were scheduled to open. Joey can be seen walking around by himself until two teachers appear. One can be seen stopping Joey and bringing him inside the school. In a previous report, the bus driver insisted that he did not leave the child alone. That school bus driver is no longer employed by the daycare center after footage shows that to be false.. Read the full story by clicking here.
HOUSTON, TX

