This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
The 5 most popular coffee shops in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Dog of the Weekend: Batty at Austin Pets Alive!
Batty is looking for his forever home after having a bit of a rough start. This sweet pup was found in a school parking lot in Houston, and based on his legs, it's suspected he may have been hit by a car and he was on the list to be euthanized. Austin Pets Alive took him in and has been doing physical therapy with him to get strength back in his legs. APA! says he would fit well in an active family with older kids that know how to handle a high-energy dog and can give him lots of love and cuddles.
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
'Tell your loved ones I love you': Families struggling with major losses in Pasadena tornado
They've lost loved ones and homes in a tornado emergency the NWS said was a historic first for the area, and now it is all about recovery.
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Photos: Dozens of dogs rescued in Pasadena tornadoes need forever homes
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24. The shelter said Wednesday...
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Locals helping locals: Free hot meals and water for all in Deer Park
HOUSTON (CW39) – Rain or shine, there is work to be done. This Saturday morning was far from relaxing in Deer Park. Locals in this town still have to drive on pieces of dry wall matted down on the roadway and wear shoes to step in their own backyard with the threat of slicing their foot on glass, or stepping on a nail. Some still without power, others without a home. One street is fine, the other… flattened.
Alief woman reunited with stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — An Alief woman was reunited with her dog Saturday, a day after we reported that the 14-year-old Yorkie was taken by a man seen on video breaking into her home. The break-in happened Thursday evening. Alexandra Medellin had video of the man, who she says stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of her valuables, then left with her dog.
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
A proposal in Round Top
Returning to the site of their first date was the perfect way for Wesley Hill (pictured, left) to propose to Amanda Taylor (pictured, right). While visiting Round Top, Wesley popped the question under a beautiful oak tree at Amanda’s aunt and uncle’s farm, and the couple are planning a spring 2023 wedding at the Houston Arboretum. After a champagne toast in Round Top, the couple returned to Houston to celebrate with friends and family, including the bride’s parents Gina and Keith Taylor, and the groom’s parents Terri and Loren Hill, at the Buffalo Bayou Brewery. Amanda is enjoying sharing her wedding season with her two best friends, Lexi Pappas and Lizzie Bettis. The trio, who met in kindergarten on the Condit Elementary playground and have remained close through the years, are all getting married within a few months of each other.
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
A Guide to the Best of Houston’s Midtown Neighborhood
The many and various experiences you can get in Midtown (and particularly in its Mid Main section) are unparalleled. Visit the Station Museum of Contemporary Art to see exhibitions by featured artists like Andres Serrano, Sarah Abu-Abdallah, Mel Chin, and Sin Huellas. Stop by Axelrad for a musical performance or movie screening while enjoying a slice of pizza on a hammock. Visit Under the Radar brewery for a pint of their Mid-Frequency IPA, or visit Mai’s for a bowl of pho or vermicelli. Wait out the line at the Breakfast Klub for some of the best chicken and waffles to be found anywhere in the city. Or, stop by Wooster’s Garden to sip whatever fresh new drinks they have whipped up. As an added bonus, everything in Midtown is reasonably affordable—particularly during happy hours.
