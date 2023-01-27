Returning to the site of their first date was the perfect way for Wesley Hill (pictured, left) to propose to Amanda Taylor (pictured, right). While visiting Round Top, Wesley popped the question under a beautiful oak tree at Amanda’s aunt and uncle’s farm, and the couple are planning a spring 2023 wedding at the Houston Arboretum. After a champagne toast in Round Top, the couple returned to Houston to celebrate with friends and family, including the bride’s parents Gina and Keith Taylor, and the groom’s parents Terri and Loren Hill, at the Buffalo Bayou Brewery. Amanda is enjoying sharing her wedding season with her two best friends, Lexi Pappas and Lizzie Bettis. The trio, who met in kindergarten on the Condit Elementary playground and have remained close through the years, are all getting married within a few months of each other.

