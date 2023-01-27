Read full article on original website
Curtis Institute of Music Announces Early Music Recital
The Curtis Institute will present its Early Music Recital on Feb. 3, 2023. The showcase, which features student performers, will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be streamed live via the institution’s official Facebook and YouTube channel. Per the official website, the program will be comprised of selections...
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital
Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at Carnegie Hall on Jan. 29, 2023. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am very sorry to announce that tomorrow’s concert in Carnegie Hall will also have to be postponed. A new replacement date for later in the year will be announced soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”
Music of Remembrance to Stream Lori Laitman’s ‘Wertheim Park’
Music of Remembrance has started streaming Lori Laitman’s “Wertheim Park” as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video showcases the work’s world premiere on Oct. 30, 2022 at Benaroya Hall. It features soprano Alisa Jordheim as the soloist as well as an instrumental ensemble featureing Laura De Luca (clarinet), Mikhail Shmidt (violin), Jonathan Green (double bass), and Mina Miller (piano).
Nationaltheater Mannheim Names Alistair Lilley as New Chorus Director
The Nationaltheater Mannheim has appointed Alistair Lilley as its chorus director. Lilley is expected to begin this role in the summer. He will succeed Dani Juris, who will be going to the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin. Currently the choir director at the Theater Regensburg, Lilley studied piano, organ, and conducting at the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio in London. He has served on the staff of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Scottish Opera, Opera North, and more.
Nicole Heaston, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jamez McCorkle Headline Spoleto Festival USA 2023
Spoleto Festival USA has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. The company will present “Vanessa” at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The Barber opera will star Nicole Heaston, Zoie Reams, Edward Graves, Rosalind Plowright, and Malcolm MacKenzie. The opera is conducted by Timothy Myers and directed by Rodula Gaitanou.
Lise Davidsen, ENO, Anna Dennis, Lucy Schaufer Among Nominees of Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2023
The Royal Philharmonic Society Awards has announced its 2023 shortlists. For the purposes of this article, our focus will only be on vocal or opera-related topics and nominations. Among those shortlisted for the Ensemble award, supported by Wise Music Group, are BBC Singers, Ensemble 360, and Manchester Collective. The English...
National Philharmonic to Perform ‘Bach’s Mass in B Minor
On March 18, 2023 the National Philharmonic will perform Bach’s Mass in B Minor. The concert, which is set to be performed at 8:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore, will be conducted by Piotr Gajewski. The National Philharmonic Chorale will be joined by soprano Esther Heideman, mezzo-soprano Magdalena Wor, tenor Matthew Smith, and baritone Trevor Scheunemann, baritone.
Tim Mead & Luiza Fatyol Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to hear a recording of Auber’s neglected opera, Rachmanioff’s music, and Vivaldi’s sacred works. Here is a look at this week’s new releases. All-Night Vigil. The Clarion Choir releases its fourth recording, Rachmaninoff’s the All-Night Vigil on PENTATONE. The...
Sonya Yoncheva Leads ‘Norma’ at the Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Bellini’s “Norma” with Sonya Yoncheva. Yoncheva will make her Met role debut after performing the role at the Royal Opera House, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, and the Bayerische Staatsoper. The cast will also include mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Adalgisa, tenor Michael Spyres as Pollione, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Oroveso.
Obituary: Dutch Soprano Angelina Ruzzafante Dies at 57
Dutch soprano Angelina Ruzzafante has died at the age of 57 after a long illness. Ruzzafante studied at the Maastricht conservatory and in 1992 won the first prize in the Cristina Deutekom Competition and the Gre Bouwenstijn Competition in Hertogenbosch. She went on to perform in Germany as well as...
Piotr Beczala Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Lohengrin’
(Credit: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to present Wagner’s masterpiece “Lohengrin” for the first time in 17 years. The company will present a new production by renowned director François Girard, who created productions for “Die Fliegende Hollander” and “Parsifal” for the Met.
J’Nai Bridges to Host Final of Duncan Williams Voice Competition This February
The Duncan Williams Voice Competition Final is set for Feb. 3, 2023, at the Manhattan School of Music. Hosted by J’Nai Bridges, the showcase will spotlight Black and Latinx singers. The competition is presented by the New York City Opera and Manhattan School of Music and features over $50,000 in prize money.
Teatro San Carlo Announces Cast Changes for ‘La Damnation de Faust’ & ‘Anna Bolena’
The Teatro San Carlo has announced cast changes for its productions of “La Damnation de Faust” and “Anna Bolena.”. For its production of Berlioz’s oratorio, the company said that Charles Castronovo will be replaced by John Osborn in the role of Faust while Anita Rachvelishvili will be replaced by Daniela Barcellona in the role of Marguerite. Finally, Edwin Crossley-Mercer will be replaced by Louis Morvan in the role of Brander.
2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition to be Held in London
The 2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition will take place in London at Wigmore Hall. Established in 2014 through the legacy left by South African Dramatic Soprano Elizabeth Connell, the competition provides financial support for aspiring dramatic female singers under the age of 35. This year’s record-breaking amount of...
Connectforce Community CIC Launches Musical Companion Program for Seniors Living with Dementia
The social venture Connectforce Community CIC has launched Musical Companions, a pandemic-inspired program that engages seniors living with dementia in care homes or independently. Singers, musicians, and professional performers pair with adults living with dementia and meet virtually to sing, listen, and link generations through the enjoyment of music. The...
Q &A: Gregory Kunde on the Royal Opera House, Metropolitan Opera, Opera Education & New Roles
Gregory Kunde is an immensely accomplished tenor on the international stage. Highly acclaimed as being at the forefront of the French and Italian Bel Canto repertoire, he has now established himself as a leading exponent in more dramatic roles, including Verdi. He has performed at pretty much every theatre in...
Krassimira Stoyanova Lead Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s ‘Aida’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to open a new production of Verdi’s “Aida” on Jan. 31, 2023. The production is set to be directed by Davide Livermore and conducted by Music Director Michele Mariotti. In a statement, Mariotti said, “the immense score of ‘Aida’...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Fedora’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of “Fedora” on Jan. 28, 2023. The company said that Sonya Yoncheva will not sing the performance and as a result, Chiara Isotton will take over the title role and make her Met debut. Isotton last...
Washington National Opera to Premiere ‘Blue’
The Washington National Opera is set to present the D.C. premiere of “Blue.”. The production, which is set to be performed from March 11 to 25, 2023 at the Eisenhower Theater, is inspired by contemporary events and Black literature, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “Between the World and Me” and James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time.”
