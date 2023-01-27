Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards
(FOX 2) - Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January. A single chef from...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit
Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
Indian grocery chain Patel Brothers looks to expand in Canton
Canton shoppers may soon have new options for Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Patel Brothers, a nationwide Indian grocery chain, is in talks with township officials to open a new location. Opened in 1974 by brothers, the grocery chain owns more than 50 locations across the U.S. In Michigan. Patel Brothers operate four locations, in Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills and Garden City. ...
Feedback: QLINE transformed Woodward corridor, benefits Detroit, region
The complex history of the QLINE makes it prone to misinterpretation, yet it’s important to understand both the vision and the value of this historic investment in Detroit. The concept for a streetcar on Woodward — then called M1 Rail — was first proposed in 2008 as part of a landmark regional transit plan put forward by government and unanimously adopted by the Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county executives and the mayor of the City of Detroit.
downriversundaytimes.com
Debbie Guido-Allen promoted to president of Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital
DEARBORN — Debbie Guido-Allen has been promoted to president, Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, the new name for Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. She will begin her role Feb. 6. Guido-Allen currently serves as interim president of Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital. She has also been chief operating officer at the...
michiganradio.org
Detroit announces new $100 million program to get unemployed people back to work
Detroit is investing millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act into getting unemployed Detroiters back to work. The federal law is meant to help communities recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday that the city will give $100 million to 18...
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
lansingcitypulse.com
Delve into the history of Hudson’s
A new, 547-page book on Hudson’s, the venerable downtown Detroit department store, drips with nostalgia. For Detroiters, the store’s name is in league with other iconic brands like Faygo, Vernors, Sanders confections and Better Made. In “Hudson’s: Detroit’s World-Famous Department Store,” author Bruce Allen Kopytek explains the history...
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Worker shortage impacts Wayne County government, 25% of jobs vacant
Wayne County leaders say there are 1,000 job vacancies in county government, while the budget is able to cover 4,000 total jobs needed to function smoothly.
HopCat and its Cosmik Fries ready for Royal Oak return
The new HopCat in Royal Oak (430 S. Main St.) will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, says Project BarFly, the hospitality group that oversees HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge. Inside the 11,300-square-foot restaurant, 60 taps of curated local craft beer will be offered along with its comfort food menu and, most notably, its famous Cosmik Fries. A public grand opening will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11....
5 great pastry shops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor definitely has options for doughnuts, macarons and pie. But sometimes a sweet tooth just has a craving for something else. From flaky croissants to ricotta-filled cannoli, Ann Arbor patisseries have a smorgasbord of these sugary selections. Check out these five great pastry shops in...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
HometownLife.com
Westland has a police staffing problem that needs solving
WESTLAND - The city is down about 10 police officers, and officials say issues with recruitment, industry morale and retention have contributed to lower staffing levels in recent years. The city budgets to have 82 officers on staff, but Westland is struggling with challenges not unique to Westland. Police departments...
Detroit News
Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season
Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
Chicago magazine
The Great Pop vs. Soda Debate
Ben and Perry Feigenson were a pair of Russian Jewish immigrants who settled in Detroit in the early 20th Century. The brothers were bakers, but supplemented their income by bottling beer, mineral water, and soda water. The soda water, they thought, would be even more appealing if they flavored it with cake frosting. From the back of a wagon, they sold soda in three flavors: fruit punch, grape, and strawberry. The drinks were so popular the Feigensons built a bottling plant. They rebranded their drink as Faygo, and began calling the strawberry concoction “Red Pop,” after its color, and the sound the lids made when they were cracked off the bottle.
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
Detroit News
'We are in a crisis situation': 1 in 4 Wayne County government jobs vacant
One in four Wayne County government jobs are vacant, with more than half of those positions in the criminal justice system, according to county data obtained by The Detroit News. The jobs include 350 law enforcement officers, 47 assistant prosecuting attorneys, 39 juvenile detention specialists and scores of support staff...
