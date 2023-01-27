Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Curtis Institute of Music Announces Early Music Recital
The Curtis Institute will present its Early Music Recital on Feb. 3, 2023. The showcase, which features student performers, will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be streamed live via the institution’s official Facebook and YouTube channel. Per the official website, the program will be comprised of selections...
operawire.com
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital
Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at Carnegie Hall on Jan. 29, 2023. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am very sorry to announce that tomorrow’s concert in Carnegie Hall will also have to be postponed. A new replacement date for later in the year will be announced soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”
operawire.com
Russell Thomas to Give Recital at LA Opera
Tenor Russell Thomas will perform a recital on Feb. 25, 2023 at the Los Angeles Opera’s Zipper Concert Hall. Thomas, who is also the company’s Artist-in-Residence, will present a program of new music created by three Black composers. The works include “Love and Light” by Jasmine Barnes, based on text by Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton; Damien Geter’s “Annunciation” with text by Joshua Banbury; and “To Harlem with Love” by David Ragland, featuring texts by James Weldon Johnson, Helene Johnson, Gwendolyn Bennett, and Arna Bontemps.
operawire.com
Sonya Yoncheva Leads ‘Norma’ at the Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Bellini’s “Norma” with Sonya Yoncheva. Yoncheva will make her Met role debut after performing the role at the Royal Opera House, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, and the Bayerische Staatsoper. The cast will also include mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Adalgisa, tenor Michael Spyres as Pollione, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Oroveso.
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, ENO, Anna Dennis, Lucy Schaufer Among Nominees of Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2023
The Royal Philharmonic Society Awards has announced its 2023 shortlists. For the purposes of this article, our focus will only be on vocal or opera-related topics and nominations. Among those shortlisted for the Ensemble award, supported by Wise Music Group, are BBC Singers, Ensemble 360, and Manchester Collective. The English...
operawire.com
Music of Remembrance to Stream Lori Laitman’s ‘Wertheim Park’
Music of Remembrance has started streaming Lori Laitman’s “Wertheim Park” as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video showcases the work’s world premiere on Oct. 30, 2022 at Benaroya Hall. It features soprano Alisa Jordheim as the soloist as well as an instrumental ensemble featureing Laura De Luca (clarinet), Mikhail Shmidt (violin), Jonathan Green (double bass), and Mina Miller (piano).
operawire.com
Piotr Beczala Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Lohengrin’
(Credit: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to present Wagner’s masterpiece “Lohengrin” for the first time in 17 years. The company will present a new production by renowned director François Girard, who created productions for “Die Fliegende Hollander” and “Parsifal” for the Met.
operawire.com
2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition to be Held in London
The 2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition will take place in London at Wigmore Hall. Established in 2014 through the legacy left by South African Dramatic Soprano Elizabeth Connell, the competition provides financial support for aspiring dramatic female singers under the age of 35. This year’s record-breaking amount of...
operawire.com
Continuing to Defy Vocal Categorization – Stephanie Blythe Takes on Gianni Schicchi
Listeners can refer to her however they wish, but Stephanie Blythe has always resisted categorizing herself as a mezzo-soprano, an alto, a contralto, or any other voice type. In her mind, she is a “vocalist.”. Considering her upcoming appearances at San Diego Opera, her second foray into a role...
operawire.com
Nicole Heaston, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jamez McCorkle Headline Spoleto Festival USA 2023
Spoleto Festival USA has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. The company will present “Vanessa” at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The Barber opera will star Nicole Heaston, Zoie Reams, Edward Graves, Rosalind Plowright, and Malcolm MacKenzie. The opera is conducted by Timothy Myers and directed by Rodula Gaitanou.
operawire.com
Aziza Sadikova Signs With Boosey & Hawkes
(Photo Credit: Alexander Raevsky) Composer Aziza Sadikova recently signed an exclusive contract with Boosey & Hawkes under Concord Music Publishing. Sadikova’s role will expand the Boosey & Hawkes | Sikorski program by featuring works of former Soviet regions. Her agreement also includes worldwide rights to nearly all of Sadikova’s earlier works and any future compositions.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Fedora’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of “Fedora” on Jan. 28, 2023. The company said that Sonya Yoncheva will not sing the performance and as a result, Chiara Isotton will take over the title role and make her Met debut. Isotton last...
operawire.com
Connectforce Community CIC Launches Musical Companion Program for Seniors Living with Dementia
The social venture Connectforce Community CIC has launched Musical Companions, a pandemic-inspired program that engages seniors living with dementia in care homes or independently. Singers, musicians, and professional performers pair with adults living with dementia and meet virtually to sing, listen, and link generations through the enjoyment of music. The...
operawire.com
National Philharmonic to Perform ‘Bach’s Mass in B Minor
On March 18, 2023 the National Philharmonic will perform Bach’s Mass in B Minor. The concert, which is set to be performed at 8:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore, will be conducted by Piotr Gajewski. The National Philharmonic Chorale will be joined by soprano Esther Heideman, mezzo-soprano Magdalena Wor, tenor Matthew Smith, and baritone Trevor Scheunemann, baritone.
operawire.com
Theater Basel 2022-23 Review: Rigoletto
On the 21st of January 2023, the Basel Opera premiered a new production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” directed by the French stage director Vincent Huguet. The result was an abstract, new production with a strong cast and a great conductor, a successful result all around that was recognized by the audience.
operawire.com
Maggio Musicale Fiorentino’s ‘La Finta Semplice’ Gets Another Cast Change
The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino has announced a conductor change for its performance of “La Finta Semplice” on Jan. 28 & 29, 2023. The company said, “due to a sudden indisposition of maestro Theodor Guschlbauer, Edoardo Barsotti will conduct instead. The company also said Maestro Alessandro Uva will take his place on the harpsichord.”
operawire.com
Krassimira Stoyanova Lead Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s ‘Aida’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to open a new production of Verdi’s “Aida” on Jan. 31, 2023. The production is set to be directed by Davide Livermore and conducted by Music Director Michele Mariotti. In a statement, Mariotti said, “the immense score of ‘Aida’...
operawire.com
Opera Saratoga Unveils ‘America Sings’ Series
Opera Saratoga has announced the lineup for its “America Sings” concert series. “I know our audiences will be delighted to witness the caliber of talent and unique positionality that each of these artists bring by way of their performance careers and lived experiences,” said Katrina Fasulo, Director of Development, in an official press statement.
