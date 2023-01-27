Caller's video aids reckless driver investigation

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 19 at 1:09 p.m., a caller reported that he was helping clean up after a funeral at Cross Timbers Community Church when another man threatened him and pushed him. Police responded, but the caller became irritated when police asked him to identify the suspect, and he only wanted to show an image of the man who supposedly pushed him. “His behavior was odd and he could not tell me what he wanted,” the officer noted. The officer also saw a video where someone said that the caller was harassing women at the church and was asked to leave. The officer later learned that the funeral ended more than three hours before the subject called, and he had no business being at the church. He was advised to leave multiple times, and eventually complied.

