Denton, TX

Caller's video aids reckless driver investigation

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
A caller caught a driver on video swerving, drifting and driving onto the grassy portion of a median at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Denton police got a call from someone who reported a dangerous driver near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Rector Road in Denton. The caller described a driver swerving, nearly hitting two vehicles and moving recklessly. The caller followed the driver, and police eventually located the vehicle in the 1700 block of Wilshire Street.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

