Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney World Teases Upcoming Thrill Ride in This Video Update
Several new attractions and experiences are in the works at Walt Disney World with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana coming later this year to EPCOT, and TRON Lightcycle / Run preparing to open this spring in the Magic Kingdom. As work continues to prepare both attractions for Guests, Disney...
Katy Perry Shines In A Low-Cut Metallic Bralette On The G’Day USA Red Carpet
Katy Perry shimmered on the red carpet with the help of a stunning metallic bra top and high-waisted, shiny floor-length skirt! The Grammy winner and style icon, 38, rocked the eye-catching set as she attended the 20th annual G’...
disneytips.com
Showtimes Confirmed for the Return of Disney’s ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks
As the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration draws to a close, Disney has begun sharing new details on the return of beloved experiences that have been missing since September 2021. Disney Enchantment, the current Magic Kingdom fireworks show, debuted on October 1, 2021, as a special offering during...
disneytips.com
This Disney World Transportation System Has Returned to Normal Operation
It’s easy to get around the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to a full fleet of complimentary transportation options. With buses, monorails, watercraft, Minnie Vans powered by Lyft, and the Disney Skyliner, there are so many convenient ways to travel around the property. One form of Disney transportation was...
disneytips.com
Magic Kingdom to Close Early Today; Here’s What to Know Before You Go
Visiting Walt Disney World this week? That Magic Kingdom is closing early today, January 31, 2023, so you may need to make other plans if you were hoping to spend the evening in the Resort’s flagship Park. According to the My Disney Experience app and Disney’s official website, the...
disneytips.com
Why Prince Harry Will Miss Splash Mountain More Than Most
There’s been a real “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” about the recent closure of the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World. The log flume has been a fan-favorite for years, and now, The Princess and the Frog (2009) is replacing the Magic Kingdom ride when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in 2024.
Comments / 0