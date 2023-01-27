ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police: Man killed by deputy during domestic-disturbance call

A Smith County man is dead following a domestic disturbance call at the 23000 block of County Road 459. At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received the call from a female victim stating she was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence, according to Sheriff Larry R. Smith of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

