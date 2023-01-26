Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru; dumped-likely-stolen tools
Sometime after sundown last night and before 6 am this morning, my old Subaru was stolen. The plate is / was CCL0595. The car was parked at the 2100 block of 42nd SW. SPD incident # 23-028214. DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN TOOLS: From Anita:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Police pursuit from Beacon Hill to North Delridge ends with crash, arrest
3:35 PM: A police pursuit that started outside West Seattle just ended with a crash and arrest in North Delridge. We don’t have details on the original incident yet but the car is described as stolen and police quickly arrested the person who ran from it after the crash near 26th/Alaska. If you’re seeing the Guardian One helicopter, they were arriving to assist just as the suspect headed into West Seattle.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Front-yard robbery after online offer
I was robbed at knifepoint about 11 am in the front yard of my N Admiral home, a couple blocks north of Met Market on 41st. I had listed a used 9-year-old MacBook Pro laptop on OfferUp and Craigslist earlier this morning, and a person who is registered on OfferUp under the name Abukar responded via the OU app that he urgently needed a replacement for his broken laptop for school, and asked if it was available immediately, saying he was a few minutes away in downtown Seattle. I considered setting up a meet at Starbucks or Safeway but decided to give my address and meet him outside … big mistake, although what happened later could have occurred anywhere.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s how ‘free rides’ were used during West Seattle low-bridge closure, and what to do with unused points
*900 single-ride bus tickets (including about 100 reduced-fare tickets) *70 day-pass bus tickets (including about 15 reduced-fare tickets) *450 Water Taxi tickets (including about 40 senior-fare tickets) If you have unused points, here’s what happens to those, and another app-related note:. Any points already earned through the “LOWBRIDGE23” code...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Big response, small fire in The Junction
9:40 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to California/Edmunds. The report is: flames in alley, but “they’re not sure what’s on fire.” It’s on the alley east of California, west of 42nd, and reported to be in a basement, in a building described as “just behind US Bank.” Updates to come.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday morning
Increasing clouds through the day, high in the upper 30s. (Sunday’s high was 40, nine degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Alki Beach Pride collects results of first-ever coat/clothing drive
Two weeks ago we told you about Alki Beach Pride‘s first-ever coat/clothing drive, with dropoff spots all over the area. Today, the ABP crew and partner Out of the Closet Thrift Stores took a truck tour to pick up the results. We caught up with them at the first,...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm
While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: 2-hour power outage in south Alki
Josh January 28, 2023 (2:25 pm) Can confirm the boom… heard it from next to La Rustica, although our power’s still on. Wham January 28, 2023 (10:52 pm) Short outage for city light of late. Christmas day saw outages of 6-18 hours. WSB January 28, 2023 (11:29 pm)
westseattleblog.com
School open houses, backyard-bird class, other possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday
(Saturday photo by Jerry Simmons) If your Sunday isn’t entirely spoken for, here are options, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, visit...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Conversation and celebration Friday as next step in rebuilding Highland Park Improvement Club
(Inside HPIC, shortly after 2021 fire) As mentioned in our coverage of last week’s HPAC meeting, Highland Park Improvement Club is set to take the next step in its plan to rebuild after the fire that ravaged its building – with a special Corner Bar event this Friday. We just received the announcement and community invitation:
westseattleblog.com
MUSIC: Endolyne Children’s Choir board hopes to find people who’ll hit the right note for two key openings
You’ve probably seen the Endolyne Children’s Choir over the years at a West Seattle Junction Christmas Tree Lighting performance – but that’s just one of many ways in which this organization enriches the community. Now they’re looking for new support, with openings on the board. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
YOUTH SPORTS: Last call to step up to the plate for West Seattle Baseball signups
Baseball season gets ever closer! Another local youth league is still welcoming players to sign up for spring – here’s the announcement sent by West Seattle Baseball:. Calling all baseball players! West Seattle Baseball registration is open until February 15th, and some divisions are nearly at capacity. Sign up at westseattlebaseball.com.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Online-voting time for a position that’s not on your ballot
The KCD Board of Supervisors oversees a roughly $8 million dollar budget paid by residents of King County through rates and charges. KCD is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that are not member jurisdictions). KCD assists private residents with forestry management, streamside and shoreline enhancement, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. It works with cities and community organizations to support community gardens, urban forest canopy, and local food systems. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel rates and charges fee paid by residents of the district.
