The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins

TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City of Tulsa Launching Office To Help Provide Financial Stability

The City of Tulsa is taking more steps to help people understand how to save their money and become financially stable. Over the next two years, the city will be building the new Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth. The new office will be an extension of the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, a place people have been going to for the past two years to learn how to best use their money. Nearly 600 people have gotten financial advice since the program launched in February 2020, according to the city.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs

Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
