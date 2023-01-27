Read full article on original website
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
KRMG
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
KOKI FOX 23
Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins
TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
KOKI FOX 23
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
Tulsa Homeless Population Count Underway To Help Identify Needed Resources
Volunteers are helping count the number of people who are homeless in Tulsa. They're doing this to get an estimate of resources needed to help them get back on their feet. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on how the Census pulls off the count at 9 and 10 p.m.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
KRMG
Midtown Tulsa hospital placed on lockdown after shooting
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
KFOR
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
KRMG
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Highway 75 Closed Starting At Peoria Due To Road Conditions, Crashes
Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions. Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes. Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the...
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
City of Tulsa Launching Office To Help Provide Financial Stability
The City of Tulsa is taking more steps to help people understand how to save their money and become financially stable. Over the next two years, the city will be building the new Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth. The new office will be an extension of the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, a place people have been going to for the past two years to learn how to best use their money. Nearly 600 people have gotten financial advice since the program launched in February 2020, according to the city.
tulsapeople.com
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
