O'hara Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cityofbasketballlove.com

Wagner, Camden edge Imhotep in game that lives up to the hype

— HAWK HILL — How exactly Saturday ranks among some of the other great high school games in the city’s history will be decided in the years to come. There have been bigger venues, bigger stakes, and despite plenty of high-major talent on the floor even bigger talent (think LeBron James). But rarely has a game so hyped delivered a product that absolutely lived up to it.
CAMDEN, NJ
midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: Temple surges up ranking

Following its upset of No. 1 Houston, Temple made its first appearance in the Other Top 25 last week. This week, the Owls jumped eight spots to No. 12. Aaron McKie’s club has won four straight games, which matches its longest win streak of the season. This week, the Owls earned a pair of overtime victories.
TEMPLE, PA
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
cityofbasketballlove.com

Santoliquito: Camden-Imhotep a worthy entry in city's hoops lore

Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) Every word came with ultra volume. Every utterance was accompanied by a lean in to listen despite being inches away, because the white noise bouncing off the walls of St. Joe’s Hagan Arena was so deafening that you could barely hear anything Saturday afternoon. On the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? Here are tips and websites for cheap flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.The Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

$4 Million Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Malvern

With winter in full swing, pickleball players must wait until warmer months to play on the courts, or they can check out a new indoor pickleball facility that is set to open in Malvern in the spring, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entrepreneurs Talen Singer and Bill...
MALVERN, PA
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

