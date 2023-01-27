Read full article on original website
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? Here are tips and websites for cheap flights
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.The Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.
$4 Million Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Malvern
With winter in full swing, pickleball players must wait until warmer months to play on the courts, or they can check out a new indoor pickleball facility that is set to open in Malvern in the spring, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entrepreneurs Talen Singer and Bill...
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
Top new restaurants in Philadelphia: Chef Michael Schulson's 2 additions
If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson. Within the past few months, he's added two new restaurants to his Philadelphia portfolio.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
morethanthecurve.com
6ABC Action News interviewed people about Eagles outside Weis in Conshohocken
6ABC Action News was outside Weis Markets in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) interviewing people about what they make to enjoy during Eagles’ games. Locals interviewed included Cynthia Hart of Plymouth Meeting and Dan Marchozzi of Lafayette Hill. Watch below.
buckscountyherald.com
Barrier installation scheduled on I-95, I-76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that temporary barrier installation will occur next week on sections of Interstate 95 and an Interstate 76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5...
fox29.com
Woman struck by gunfire as road rage incident erupts on Lincoln Drive in East Falls, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old woman became the victim of a road rage incident early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim around 3:30 a.m. after she arrived by private vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during...
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
