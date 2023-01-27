Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Northwestern
Iowa (13-8, 5-5) returns to action on Tuesday against Northwestern (15-5, 6-3). Tipoff is slated for 8:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin will handle the play-by-play, along with color commentator Bob Hansen. The network includes more than 40 stations that blanket the state of Iowa and include portions of Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeye Radio Network coverage includes a 60-minute pregame show.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Handles Rutgers, 93-82
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team opened a three-game homestand with a, 93-82, victory on Sunday afternoon over Rutgers. Iowa improves to 13-8 on the season and 5-5 in Big Ten play. Seven Hawkeyes contributed to 8-of-16 (50 percent) shooting from behind the...
hawkeyesports.com
Final Notes - 2022 Season
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Final Notes (PDF) 1 – Iowa defeated Kentucky, 21-0, at the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The bowl win was the 10th for Kirk Ferentz, tying him with Joe Paterno for the most bowl wins as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Ferentz is one of 19 coaches with double digit bowl win totals.
hawkeyesports.com
Clark, Czinano on Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Late Season Top 20 on Monday. All 20 players on the Wooden Watch™ were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Drop Dual Against Colorado
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The University of Iowa women’s golf team fell, 14.5-9.5, in its season-opening point scrimmage against Colorado on Monday at the Ocotillo Golf Club. The format of the event saw each Hawkeye square off against a Buffalo counterpart in a head-to-head points matchup. The winner of the front and back nine earned their team a point and the overall round winner earned their team a point.
hawkeyesports.com
Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20. The announcement was made Monday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark Named to Nancy Lieberman Midseason Top 10
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has been named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Clark won the award in 2022. The list is comprised of 10 student-athletes...
hawkeyesports.com
Haack Soars to the Top at the Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Iowa track and field closed out competition at the Razorback Invitational on Saturday with a record-breaking performance from junior Peyton Haack. Haack, a Westfield, Indiana, native earned 6,007 points in the heptathlon on his way to the new school record. At the time of...
