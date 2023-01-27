CHANDLER, Ariz. – The University of Iowa women’s golf team fell, 14.5-9.5, in its season-opening point scrimmage against Colorado on Monday at the Ocotillo Golf Club. The format of the event saw each Hawkeye square off against a Buffalo counterpart in a head-to-head points matchup. The winner of the front and back nine earned their team a point and the overall round winner earned their team a point.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO