Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ review: supreme storytellers indulge fantasies of Neverland

Since their debut in 2019, Tomorrow X Together have consistently been growing, both musically and as people, each new release showing them one step further in the transformation from baby-faced teenagers to young men facing the trials of the world. So far, their special skill has been capturing the stories of their generation as they go on that journey, pouring relatable tales into their songs.
The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album

The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below. Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.
Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’

Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below. It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”

Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”. The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
Depeche Mode hint at imminent new music with cryptic countdown

Depeche Mode have begun teasing the imminent release of new music – likely the first single from their upcoming 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’ – with a cryptic countdown published on their website. Plugged with a post on their official Instagram account (which, at the time of...
Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour

Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour. The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals

Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below. ‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish

Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
‘The Boys’ star Jess Salgueiro to join cast of ‘Frasier’ reboot

Canadian actress Jess Salgueiro – best known for her portrayal of Robin in The Boys – will star in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of Frasier. The casting was reported last week by Deadline, who also revealed that actor Anders Keith had joined the new series in his television debut. Salgueiro is set to play the new role of Eve – the roommate of Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who himself is the adult son of the titular Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammar) and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). Keith, meanwhile, will play David, the son of Frasier and Daphne Moon (Jane Levees).
How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?

That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
NPR

Natasha Lyonne on the real reason she got kicked out of boarding school

You've seen Natasha Lyonne in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. In her new show, Poker Face, she plays an amateur detective who's profane, smokes, drinks, and always gets her man. She's so convincing in the role that we're worried she might figure out Peter's terrible crimes before the interview is over.

