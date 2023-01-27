Read full article on original website
NME
Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ review: supreme storytellers indulge fantasies of Neverland
Since their debut in 2019, Tomorrow X Together have consistently been growing, both musically and as people, each new release showing them one step further in the transformation from baby-faced teenagers to young men facing the trials of the world. So far, their special skill has been capturing the stories of their generation as they go on that journey, pouring relatable tales into their songs.
NME
The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album
The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below. Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.
Complex
Lance Skiiiwalker Announces ‘Audiodidactic’ Album, Shares New Single and Video “Beantown”
After dropping a pair of EPs in 2021, TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker returns with “Beantown,” the first single from his forthcoming album Audiodidactic. Alongside the release of “Beantown,” which arrives with a music video, Skiiiwalker shared his idea behind the track. “I experienced Boston once while...
NME
Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’
Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below. It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
NME
NewJeans talk hopes for new music: “I want our listeners to be open-minded”
Rookie girl group NewJeans have shed some light on what they hope to explore and achieve with their upcoming new music. In NME’s latest cover story, the K-pop girl group discussed some of their aspirations and hopes for their future releases, the next of which – according to ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin – is already in the works.
NME
Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”
Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”. The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?
NME
Maisie Peters shares ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album
Maisie Peters has kicked off her “new era” with ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album – check it out below. Maisie Peters released her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ in 2021 while last year, the singer-songwriter shared a handful of standalone singles.
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
NME
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
NME
THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME
Depeche Mode hint at imminent new music with cryptic countdown
Depeche Mode have begun teasing the imminent release of new music – likely the first single from their upcoming 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’ – with a cryptic countdown published on their website. Plugged with a post on their official Instagram account (which, at the time of...
NME
Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour
Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour. The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
NME
Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’
Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below. ‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.
NME
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
NME
‘The Boys’ star Jess Salgueiro to join cast of ‘Frasier’ reboot
Canadian actress Jess Salgueiro – best known for her portrayal of Robin in The Boys – will star in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of Frasier. The casting was reported last week by Deadline, who also revealed that actor Anders Keith had joined the new series in his television debut. Salgueiro is set to play the new role of Eve – the roommate of Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who himself is the adult son of the titular Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammar) and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). Keith, meanwhile, will play David, the son of Frasier and Daphne Moon (Jane Levees).
NME
How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
NPR
Natasha Lyonne on the real reason she got kicked out of boarding school
You've seen Natasha Lyonne in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. In her new show, Poker Face, she plays an amateur detective who's profane, smokes, drinks, and always gets her man. She's so convincing in the role that we're worried she might figure out Peter's terrible crimes before the interview is over.
NME
Rick Ross says he’ll never drive a Tesla because “the government could tap into the brain of the car”
Rick Ross has shared his skepticism on the technological benefits of smart cars, saying in a new video that he’ll never drive a Tesla because he believes it could autonomously drive him to a police station against his will. In a clip shared last week by All Urban Central,...
