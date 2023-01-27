Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
unl.edu
Spring pre-session provides honors credit, fun for Hauxwell
For Lexi Hauxwell, a sophomore biochemistry major, the spring pre-session was the perfect opportunity to gain Honors credit, experience a new culture — and make sure she didn’t overload her spring semester schedule. After learning about UHON 298H from her advisor and professor Erin Sayer, Hauxwell, of McCook,...
unl.edu
New wellness programs available for employees
The HealthierU Employee Wellness program has new offerings for the Spring semester, including wellness coaching, bookable programs and a virtual movement challenge. University of Nebraska–Lincoln employees can now book sessions with a wellness coach for free through the HealthierU program. Each employee can book three free sessions that include a 1-hour initial consultation session and two 30-minute follow-up sessions. Learn more about the wellness coaching sessions and book your first session.
unl.edu
Chancellor’s Commission to celebrate women in office/service roles
The Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of Women is seeking nominations of women who deserve recognition for going above and beyond in their office/service roles at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. As part of a Women’s History Month celebration in March, the commission will select up to 14 nominees...
unl.edu
Herman to lead interactive ‘Art of Perception’ workshop on Feb. 15
Amy Herman — lawyer, art historian, and founder and president of The Art of Perception — will offer an interactive workshop, “The Art of Perception: See What Matters,” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Sheldon Museum of Art. Based on using works of art...
unl.edu
Nebraska-based drought center expands global outreach
Drought is one of nature’s costliest disasters — across the globe, more frequent and prolonged droughts are up nearly by a third since 2000. No country or region is immune to their impacts, which cost the global economy billions of dollars each year and range from the loss of life, livelihoods and biodiversity to water and food insecurity, disruption in the energy, transportation and tourism sectors, as well as forced migration, displacement and conflicts over scarce resources.
unl.edu
Alternative worksite forms for staff due Jan. 31
University of Nebraska–Lincoln staff who wish to start, adjust or continue remote work are reminded to complete the NU system’s alternative worksite form by Jan. 31. The form is available in Firefly, under the “Alternative Worksite Arrangement” tab. The form was developed as part of the NU system’s new Alternative Worksite Policy, announced in December. The policy allows for flexible work arrangements with certain parameters.
unl.edu
Researchers building statewide consensus on educational equity
Researchers in Lincoln and Kearney are working to bridge the distance between two University of Nebraska campuses and converge their shared interests on the state’s accountability system to ensure all students have equal opportunities to succeed. The 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act brought greater attention to the need for...
unl.edu
New vaccine platform could ease development, delivery of virus-fighters
To many, EV stands for “electric vehicle.” To researchers at Harvard University and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, it’s shorthand for another vehicle — this one nanoscopic — that might help streamline the development and delivery of vaccines worldwide. By repurposing one of the human...
