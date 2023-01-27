ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachstate.com

Beach Women’s Basketball Dominates UC Davis, 66-45

DAVIS, Calif. – The Long Beach State Women's Basketball team got off to a hot start and never looked back as the Beach defeated UC Davis, 66-45, on Saturday afternoon on the road. The victory marks the sixth-straight for the Beach. LBSU (13-7, 7-2 Big West) shot 43.4 percent...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Men’s Basketball Outlasts UC Davis To Run Winning Streak To Four

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Marcus Tsohonis scored seven of Long Beach State's final nine points and made the assist on the final basket as the Beach held off UC Davis 75-72 in a game that was tight throughout. With the win, Long Beach State extended their winning streak to four games.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy