The deadline for submitting workshop proposals for the third annual the University of Nebraska–Lincoln All-Staff Conference has been extended to Feb. 10. Staff are invited to submit a proposal to be a workshop presenter at the conference. The Nebraska U All-Staff Conference will feature workshops that engage staff in conversation and interactive experiences around a variety of sub-themes focused on the impact staff make on the campus community. The 2023 conference theme is “IMPACT: Cultivating Change Through Action to Create Lasting Impact.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO