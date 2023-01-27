ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Hard to Think There Will Be Another QB Like Him

Many across the football world are celebrating the career of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement on Wednesday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who watched Brady win six of his seven Super Bowl titles, told ESPN he finds it hard to think there will ever be another player who compares to the legendary quarterback:
Bleacher Report

Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Explains Why He Buys Fake Jewelry, Flies Spirit Airlines

Former NFL star Chad Johnson loved attracting attention on the field, but the six-time Pro Bowler didn't see the sense in splurging on luxury goods away from it. Speaking with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson explained how he would purchase fake jewelry, fly commercially with Spirit Airlines and refrain from purchasing expensive cars because "there's nothing I can buy that's bigger than my name alone."
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57

For the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs officially exacted revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow and Co. spoiled their quest for another conference championship last season. Despite Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol; Confident in 2023 Return

Thirty-seven days after suffering his second confirmed concussion of the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has been cleared by the league, and the Dolphins are confident he will be at 100 percent for next season after he met with several medical professionals throughout the recovery process.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady, J.J. Watt Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028 After Retirements

The 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will likely be headlined by two of the NFL's biggest stars who announced their retirements following the 2022 campaign. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. There's little doubt both will be inducted as first-ballot Hall of Famers.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'You're a Legend and You Always Will Be'

If anyone knows what it is like to play for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL career that includes two retirements, it is Rob Gronkowski. After the legendary quarterback announced his retirement with a video message Wednesday, Gronkowski welcomed him to the two-time retirement club and said, "You're a legend and you always will be, my friend."
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will Look to Replace Brett Maher After Playoff Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new kicker in 2023. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday that the team intends to start over at kicker following Brett Maher's postseason struggles. However, he did not specify any potential targets. Maher had a solid regular season with the Cowboys in 2022,...

