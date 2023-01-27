Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Hard to Think There Will Be Another QB Like Him
Many across the football world are celebrating the career of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement on Wednesday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who watched Brady win six of his seven Super Bowl titles, told ESPN he finds it hard to think there will ever be another player who compares to the legendary quarterback:
Bleacher Report
Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Explains Why He Buys Fake Jewelry, Flies Spirit Airlines
Former NFL star Chad Johnson loved attracting attention on the field, but the six-time Pro Bowler didn't see the sense in splurging on luxury goods away from it. Speaking with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson explained how he would purchase fake jewelry, fly commercially with Spirit Airlines and refrain from purchasing expensive cars because "there's nothing I can buy that's bigger than my name alone."
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57
For the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs officially exacted revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow and Co. spoiled their quest for another conference championship last season. Despite Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Greg Penner Meeting Caught Broncos HC Candidates Off-Guard
Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner may have made a miscalculation when he met with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for a second time. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, Penner's trip to Ann Arbor surprised other candidates for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy:. "Word of Penner's recent trip...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol; Confident in 2023 Return
Thirty-seven days after suffering his second confirmed concussion of the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has been cleared by the league, and the Dolphins are confident he will be at 100 percent for next season after he met with several medical professionals throughout the recovery process.
Bleacher Report
Bobby Beathard, Hall of Fame Executive and 4-Time Super Bowl Winner, Dies at 86
Legendary NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was part of four Super Bowl-winning teams during a professional tenure that lasted nearly four decades, died Monday at the age of 86 at his Franklin, Tennessee home. Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reported that Beathard's family relayed the news to the...
Bleacher Report
49ers' DeMeco Ryans Reportedly Drops Out of Broncos HC Mix amid Texans Rumors
The next head coach of the Denver Broncos reportedly will not be DeMeco Ryans. According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator told the AFC West team he is not interested in the vacancy. This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady, J.J. Watt Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028 After Retirements
The 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will likely be headlined by two of the NFL's biggest stars who announced their retirements following the 2022 campaign. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. There's little doubt both will be inducted as first-ballot Hall of Famers.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'You're a Legend and You Always Will Be'
If anyone knows what it is like to play for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL career that includes two retirements, it is Rob Gronkowski. After the legendary quarterback announced his retirement with a video message Wednesday, Gronkowski welcomed him to the two-time retirement club and said, "You're a legend and you always will be, my friend."
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Bleacher Report
Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will Look to Replace Brett Maher After Playoff Struggles
The Dallas Cowboys will have a new kicker in 2023. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday that the team intends to start over at kicker following Brett Maher's postseason struggles. However, he did not specify any potential targets. Maher had a solid regular season with the Cowboys in 2022,...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton 'Excited' to Work with Russell Wilson After Taking Broncos HC Job
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is looking forward to working with quarterback Russell Wilson, telling Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com that he's "excited." "Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league," Payton said. "The pressure...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report
Former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton Dies at Age 68; 2-Time Super Bowl Champ with PIT
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sidney Thornton has died at the age of 68. The former Northwestern State star played his entire six-year NFL career (1977-1982) with the Steelers, winning Super Bowls in 1978 and 1979. Nicknamed "The Thundering Bull," Thornton earned Most Valuable...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence Replacing Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl After Chiefs' SB Run
Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler for the first time. The second-year quarterback is replacing the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who won't be available because the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl. Earning a trip to the Pro Bowl Games reflects the progress Lawrence made in 2022....
