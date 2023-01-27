ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

North Texas basketball pregame — UTEP at UNT on Saturday night

Records: UNT 17-5, 8-3 Conference USA; UTEP 11-9, 4-5 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 63, UTSA 59; Florida Atlantic 67, UTEP 59. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in UNT’s win over UTSA and hit a key layup late to help the Mean Green hang on for the win. The senior has scored at least eight points in nine straight games and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
TWU records season high on vault at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Texas Woman's gymnastics team recorded a season-high on vault, along with multiple career-high scores across every rotation tonight against Southeast Missouri State. The Pioneers traveled to Missouri to compete against the Redhawks in dual meet. In a Midwest Independent Conference meeting, TWU fell to...
Connor Hibbett came to cheer on UNT; he walked away an internet meme

Connor Hibbett realized he had become an internet meme late Thursday night. The North Texas student is one of the biggest fans of the school’s basketball program and a leader of the Mean Green Maniacs. The group helps promote UNT’s student section at basketball games. Hibbett showed up...
Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0

Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship

McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval

The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
DENTON, TX

