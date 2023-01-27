Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Conference USA play after knocking off UTEP at home. Now what?: UNT has a week off before it travels to Rice to face the Owls next Saturday. The Mean Green will be out for revenge in that game after falling to Rice at home earlier this season.

