inforney.com
North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 52, UTEP 42 -- Mean Green pull away late for win
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Conference USA play after knocking off UTEP at home. Now what?: UNT has a week off before it travels to Rice to face the Owls next Saturday. The Mean Green will be out for revenge in that game after falling to Rice at home earlier this season.
inforney.com
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
inforney.com
North Texas basketball pregame — UTEP at UNT on Saturday night
Records: UNT 17-5, 8-3 Conference USA; UTEP 11-9, 4-5 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 63, UTSA 59; Florida Atlantic 67, UTEP 59. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in UNT’s win over UTSA and hit a key layup late to help the Mean Green hang on for the win. The senior has scored at least eight points in nine straight games and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
Perry, UNT haven't forgotten loss to UTEP heading into Saturday showdown at the Super Pit
Tylor Perry hasn’t forgotten about the last time North Texas faced UTEP. The Mean Green were rolling at the end of last season after winning 15 straight games heading into their regular-season finale against the Miners, and the debate was raging over whether the Mean Green were worthy of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
inforney.com
TWU records season high on vault at Southeast Missouri State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Texas Woman's gymnastics team recorded a season-high on vault, along with multiple career-high scores across every rotation tonight against Southeast Missouri State. The Pioneers traveled to Missouri to compete against the Redhawks in dual meet. In a Midwest Independent Conference meeting, TWU fell to...
inforney.com
Connor Hibbett came to cheer on UNT; he walked away an internet meme
Connor Hibbett realized he had become an internet meme late Thursday night. The North Texas student is one of the biggest fans of the school’s basketball program and a leader of the Mean Green Maniacs. The group helps promote UNT’s student section at basketball games. Hibbett showed up...
inforney.com
Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0
Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship
McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
inforney.com
Girls Soccer: Lily Beckham's hat trick sparks Lady Raiders by North Forney
FORNEY — Lily Beckham had a hat trick and goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the shutout as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated North Forney 7-0 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer match. Along with Beckham's three goals, Ella Rose Embry had two goals....
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
