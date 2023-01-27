Roland DGA Corp. (Irvine, CA) has announced a major expansion of its TrueVIS printer line, with six new inkjets joining the product family. The newly launched models include the AP-640 resin printer, the LG-640/540/300 high-productivity UV printer/cutters, and the MG-640/300 UV printer/cutters. The new additions complement the four existing TrueVIS eco-solvent models – the VG3 and SG3 series printer/cutters – which were introduced in March 2022, according to a press release from the company.

3 DAYS AGO