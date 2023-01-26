ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNO Collaboration Awarded Prestigious Mellon Grant

Four faculty members from UNO’s College of Arts and Sciences will highlight the role of the literary imagination in making and remaking worlds and societies with the support of a grant from the Mellon Foundation. The “Tell All the Truth” project aims to increase understanding across economic, racial, and ethnic divides in the metropolitan community of Omaha by providing meaningful opportunities for collaborative truth-telling through diverse forms of literary expression informed by critical analysis of the nation’s intersectional histories.
"Beyond Words: Using Photovoice to Explore College Student Experiences of the COVID-19 Pandemic" Exhibit Opens

Soon after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, universities across the globe shifted to remote education to stem the spread of the virus. This shift drastically changed the learning landscape, disrupting many students’ educational trajectories, social lives, economic supports, and mental health. As vaccinations became more available, many universities returned to face-to-face education in Fall 2021 after over a year of largely remote education. While research has documented undergraduate student experiences of earlier phases of the pandemic, we know little about how students experienced the return to in-person campus life.
