Soon after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, universities across the globe shifted to remote education to stem the spread of the virus. This shift drastically changed the learning landscape, disrupting many students’ educational trajectories, social lives, economic supports, and mental health. As vaccinations became more available, many universities returned to face-to-face education in Fall 2021 after over a year of largely remote education. While research has documented undergraduate student experiences of earlier phases of the pandemic, we know little about how students experienced the return to in-person campus life.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO