Djokovic’s father insists he unwittingly posed for photos with Putin supporters

By Eleanor Crooks
 3 days ago

Novak Djokovic’s father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro- Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final against Tommy Paul.

A video on a Russian activist’s YouTube channel emerged on Thursday showing Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on it and wearing a t-shit bearing the Z symbol that demonstrates support for the war in Ukraine.

In a statement released by the tennis star’s representatives, Mr Djokovic senior said: “I am here to support my son only. I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption.

“I was outside with Novak’s fans as I have done after all of my son’s matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them. I had no intention of being caught up in this.

“My family has lived through the horror of war, and we wish only for peace. So there is no disruption to tonight’s semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home.

“I wish for a great match and I will be cheering for my son, as always.”

Srdjan Djokovic made no comment about a translation on the video that claims he said “long live Russia”. The remark has been translated by Serbian journalists as a simple goodbye.

I had no intention of being caught up in this

Srdjan Djokovic

Djokovic’s parents have travelled to Australia for the first time since his first title in 2008 to offer support to their son following his deportation last year.

A number of Russia supporters gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russian Andrey Rublev .

Waving flags and chanting “Russia, Serbia”, they were eventually tackled by security, with four people questioned by police over the flags and threatening security guards.

