Toreros rely on Marcellus Earlington to sweep Pepperdine

Marcellus Earlington wears No. 10 for the University of San Diego men’s baskteball team.

He might want to switch to a number in the 30s.

Earlington scored at least 30 points for the second straight game, 30 exactly this time as USD defeated Pepperdine 87-78 on Thursday to sweep the season series.

He had 32 in Saturday’s road victory over Portland.

Earlington added 12 rebounds for the Toreros (10-12, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Eric Williams Jr. scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds. Jase Townsend went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Earlington has at least 21 points in eight of the past 12 games.

Mike Mitchell Jr. led the way for the Waves (7-15, 0-8) with 20 points and seven assists. Carson Basham added 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Pepperdine. Maxwell Lewis also had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The Waves’ losing streak went to nine.

A 16-0 run in the first half gave USD a 13-point lead. The teams entered the break with the Toreros ahead 37-32, while Earlington led his club in scoring with 14 points. Earlington’s 16-point second half helped close out the nine-point victory.

USD hosts San Francisco at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .