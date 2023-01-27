Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joplin seeks nominations for this years Historic Preservation Awards
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin's Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 Joplin Historic Preservation Awards. City Officials say anyone may nominate any individual, entity, or group eligible for one of three awards:. The Leslie Simpson Award. The Jeff & Carolina Neal Award. The Murphysburg Award.
Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.
COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Deputy jumps median cable, avoided being crushed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday evening, January 29, 2023, Lawrence County Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-44 at 57 MM when a patrol vehicle was slammed by a tractor trailer. “Deputy Blankenship was out of his vehicle, which was positioned properly to protect the occupants of the...
Dollar General opens 19,000th location and donates $19,000 to nearby Royal Heights Elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — During Special Grand Opening events of the 19,000th Dollar General location at 1502 E Zora the company presented a check for $19,000 to nearby Royal Heights Elementary for literacy education. “Royal Heights was asked to attend the Grand Opening (Zora location) of Dollar General in celebration...
English scores 25; Gorillas beat Newman to snap skid
Pitt State snaps 8-game losing streak with 93-81 win over Newman Saturday. Marque English leads the Gorillas with 25 points and 8 rebounds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. English scores 25; Gorillas beat Newman to snap...
