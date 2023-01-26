Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-55 win over Wisconsin [Baltimore Sun]

Mental health in athletics can be considered a taboo topic. Two Howard County schools are doing their best to change that narrative with a new club. Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge high schools have introduced Morgan’s Message clubs during the past two school years, and on Monday, during the boys and girls basketball games between the schools, each team will be wearing customized shirts pregame to raise awareness for Morgan’s Message, a nonprofit whose mission is to amplify the mental health of student-athletes through “peer-to-peer conversations and providing a platform for advocacy.” The teams also have planned to share a pregame statement about the organization and mental health awareness, with the girls teams painting banners to hang in the gym.

GLENELG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO