Pa. Auditor General DeFoor responds to school district audit criticism

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Auditor General Tim DeFoor has responded to criticism his office has faced following an audit of a dozen school districts. The probe, released Wednesday, scrutinized several years worth of financial documents from districts across nine counties. It found they repeatedly raised taxes at higher-than-normal rates — despite having hundreds of millions of dollars in extra cash.
LehighValleyNews.com Quiz: Jan. 23-27

I am senior digital news content producer for LehighValleyNews.com. I joined Lehigh Valley Public Media’s news department as assignment editor in 2018 after working in journalism for more than 30 years. Named a National Press Foundation fellow three times for my work in print journalism, I’ve also been recognized by the Pennsylvania Women’s Press Association and with several Keystone Press Awards from the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association. During my 27 years at The Morning Call in Allentown, I worked business, features and municipal beats. I’ve taught college journalism throughout the Lehigh Valley and managed a local digital news platform for AOL/Patch for several years. I’m a graduate of Marywood University and I’ve discovered that grandchildren are life’s best gift. Contact me at MariellaM@lehighvalleynews.com or 610-984-8222.
5 Things to Know today: A day to plan your vacation

Today's the last Tuesday in January, also National Plan for Vacation Day. Whether you're into beach trips, city explorations or outdoor hikes, the act of planning a vacation is always an exciting experience. So why not take some time today to start planning your next adventure and give yourself a break to recharge?
