Pa. Auditor General DeFoor responds to school district audit criticism
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Auditor General Tim DeFoor has responded to criticism his office has faced following an audit of a dozen school districts. The probe, released Wednesday, scrutinized several years worth of financial documents from districts across nine counties. It found they repeatedly raised taxes at higher-than-normal rates — despite having hundreds of millions of dollars in extra cash.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor are now allowed to accept an occasional free lunch while on duty. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced loosened Gov. Tom Wolf’s gift ban put in place eight years ago. Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor can now accept an occasional free lunch...
Looking for more teachers, Pa. high schools to start offering K-12 education training
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting this fall, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the commonwealth, including in Allentown School District.
‘Is anybody home?’: A mission to count the Lehigh Valley's homeless population
BETHLEHEM, Pa — At 5 a.m. on a cold Thursday, a group of volunteers meets in the basement of a Bethlehem church. Some wear cowboy hats and hiking boots. And white priest collars. This day, they'll try to count every homeless person in the Lehigh Valley. Bob Rapp, the...
LehighValleyNews.com Quiz: Jan. 23-27
Mom pens book about daughter's cancer journey hoping to comfort others
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A mother whose 6-month-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer is releasing a book about her experience, hoping to give comfort to others going through the same thing. “I See You,” written by Shari Ann Almeida, will be released Feb. 1. Mom pens book about her...
PUC says it's investigating PPL billing issues as complaints pile up, Lehigh Valley lawmakers weigh in
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — When Sharon Porter opened the latest PPL electricity bill for her home in Coopersburg, she said she couldn’t believe the $544 charge. And across the Lehigh Valley, reactions were much the same. For many, the bills were beyond their means to pay, sending them scrambling...
