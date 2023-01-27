2 Penn State athletes are ready to rumble with the WWE after signing NIL deals [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

There were a lot of disappointed Gophers basketball fans when Sara Scalia announced last March she had entered the NCAA transfer portal. The fourth-year guard from Stillwater was Minnesota’s leading scorer a year ago, averaging 18 points a game, second-team All-Big Ten and ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111 while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. It was the toughest setback for a team that lost six players to the transfer portal, including three starters, and five to graduation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO