2 Penn State athletes are ready to rumble with the WWE after signing NIL deals [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Penn State wrestling's Sanderson gets 100th Big Ten win, one of many highlights from BJC dual [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Jan. 28—UNIVERSITY PARK — It's safe to say that the Penn State-Iowa wrestling dual lived up to its billing on Friday night inside the sold-out Bryce Jordan Center. The No. 1 Nittany Lions had to rally late with plenty of highlights throughout in a 23-14 victory over No. 2 Iowa.
Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time/TV/more info [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 30—What: Northwestern (6-3 Big Ten, 15-5 overall) at Iowa (5-5, 13-8) When/where: Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena. TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Jess Settles) Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800). Series: Iowa leads, 123-60 NCAA NET rankings through Sunday: Iowa 35th, Northwestern...
Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett almost gave up football. Now he’s eyeing the NFL. [Baltimore Sun]
Jakorian Bennett doesn’t know what his life would be like without football. Maybe he would’ve stuck with track, but his answer didn’t seem definitive. He spent a minute trying to envision a scenario where he wasn’t the starting cornerback at Maryland, and nothing came to mind.
Hunter becomes seventh Viking named to Pro Bowl [Star Tribune]
The Vikings will now have seven players in Las Vegas this weekend for the NFL's new Pro Bowl Games. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who was originally voted as a first alternate, will replace Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick — one of 15 Pro Bowl selections being replaced between the Eagles (8) and Chiefs (7) ahead of the Super Bowl.
Girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa will take a step back at Cascade as a kidney transplant awaits [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Jan. 30—CASCADE — In the immediate aftermath of an unlikely comeback Friday night, Mike Sconsa made a quick path to the locker room and broke down. The comeback played a role, but only a minor one. "The girls came in, and they thought it was just the emotion...
Stillwater’s Sara Scalia feeling good about decision to leave Minnesota [Pioneer Press :: SP-STILLWATERS-SARA-SCALIA-FEELING-GOOD-ABOUT-DECISION-LEAVE-20230130]
There were a lot of disappointed Gophers basketball fans when Sara Scalia announced last March she had entered the NCAA transfer portal. The fourth-year guard from Stillwater was Minnesota’s leading scorer a year ago, averaging 18 points a game, second-team All-Big Ten and ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111 while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. It was the toughest setback for a team that lost six players to the transfer portal, including three starters, and five to graduation.
Wisconsin football lands another 4-star recruit
The University of Wisconsin football program locked in another highly touted recruit for its 2024 class. Grant Stec, who plays for Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Illinois, announced Sunday afternoon that he verbally committed to Badgers. “First off I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends...
