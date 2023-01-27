ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

2 Penn State athletes are ready to rumble with the WWE after signing NIL deals [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

By Kyle J. Andrews, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)
big10central.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time/TV/more info [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Jan. 30—What: Northwestern (6-3 Big Ten, 15-5 overall) at Iowa (5-5, 13-8) When/where: Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena. TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Jess Settles) Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800). Series: Iowa leads, 123-60 NCAA NET rankings through Sunday: Iowa 35th, Northwestern...
IOWA CITY, IA
big10central.com

Hunter becomes seventh Viking named to Pro Bowl [Star Tribune]

The Vikings will now have seven players in Las Vegas this weekend for the NFL's new Pro Bowl Games. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who was originally voted as a first alternate, will replace Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick — one of 15 Pro Bowl selections being replaced between the Eagles (8) and Chiefs (7) ahead of the Super Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

Stillwater’s Sara Scalia feeling good about decision to leave Minnesota [Pioneer Press :: SP-STILLWATERS-SARA-SCALIA-FEELING-GOOD-ABOUT-DECISION-LEAVE-20230130]

There were a lot of disappointed Gophers basketball fans when Sara Scalia announced last March she had entered the NCAA transfer portal. The fourth-year guard from Stillwater was Minnesota’s leading scorer a year ago, averaging 18 points a game, second-team All-Big Ten and ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made with 111 while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. It was the toughest setback for a team that lost six players to the transfer portal, including three starters, and five to graduation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

Wisconsin football lands another 4-star recruit

The University of Wisconsin football program locked in another highly touted recruit for its 2024 class. Grant Stec, who plays for Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Illinois, announced Sunday afternoon that he verbally committed to Badgers. “First off I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy