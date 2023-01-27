Read full article on original website
[White paper] Techco Imperatives to Monetize B2B in the 5G Era
CSPs are struggling to find the optimal means to engage with B2B customers, and this has been the case for some time. CSPs are also committed to fixing this. In a recent TM Forum survey14, 71% of respondents stated that improving the customer experience for B2B organizations is their number one priority. However, with 5G and the wide array of services it enables, CSPs will continue to face challenges as they aim to deliver a differentiated B2B customer experience. This goes well beyond the challenges of translating 5G value beyond improved connectivity to enterprises. The real value-generating use cases for enterprises are still in their adolescence. CSPs will have to attend to the basics of delivering compelling use cases with revenue models consistent with enterprise economics. To really deliver a compelling B2B customer experience, CSPs must also address core issues around how they interact with enterprises. As CSPs invest in their B2B strategy it is critical that they remember:
Latency vs Security: CMC Networks’ Gerrit Venter on the Benefits and Drawbacks of Encryption
The Fast Mode spoke to Gerrit Venter, Head of Product at CMC Networks on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Gerrit joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Tecnotree Launches Sensa for Human Intelligent Experience & Non-Linear Scalability
Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, post the acquisition of a North American AI/ML company in December 2022, announced the launch of Tecnotree Sensa. Tecnotree Sensa is a new AI-enabled technology that cuts across the Tecnotree portfolio to enable the creation of composable...
Standardization is Key for Metaverse Success Featured
The general public think of the metaverse in terms of avatars that exaggerate a user’s features and interact in a virtual environment. Technologists, by comparison, refer to digital assets, distributed systems and web3.0 concepts. Meanwhile, thought leaders scope the metaverse in terms of key principles. One is interoperability, a...
Teneo's Brett Ayres Discusses Encryption's Impact on Networking and SD-WAN and Ways to Address It
The Fast Mode spoke to Brett Ayres, VP of Product at Teneo on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Brett joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
European Space Agency (ESA) Expands its 5G/6G Hub
European Space Agency (ESA) is extending the facility’s satellite-enabled communications technologies and pursuing new collaborations with industry, as part of its drive to accelerate the 5G digital transformation of the European economy. ESA has selected information technology firm CGI to lead the expansion project, backed by the UK Space...
Open RAN Projected to Comprise 15% to 20% of Global RAN by 2027, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the Open RAN movement has come a long way in just a few years, propelling Open RAN revenues to accelerate at a faster pace than initially expected. These trends continued in 2022 and with this latest report, Open RAN expectations...
Encryption and Network Security: Striking a Balance Between Data Protection and Network Visibility
The Fast Mode spoke to Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice President, Network Services at NTT Ltd. on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Amit joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Engaging With Customers via Online Live Trivia Events and Polls While Accessing Sentiment Analysis in Real-Time Featured
The decisive factor in determining whether a business will achieve an effective customer loyalty strategy is a commitment to both communicating with and understanding the needs and wants of consumers. As the digital world persists in its universality, conversations between brands and customers should endeavour to reflect this. Brands can capitalize on the immediate mode of digital communication to achieve authentic engagement with their user base, which lays the foundations for a robust customer loyalty strategy.
