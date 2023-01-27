Read full article on original website
Teneo's Brett Ayres Discusses Encryption's Impact on Networking and SD-WAN and Ways to Address It
The Fast Mode spoke to Brett Ayres, VP of Product at Teneo on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Brett joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Encryption and Network Security: Striking a Balance Between Data Protection and Network Visibility
The Fast Mode spoke to Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice President, Network Services at NTT Ltd. on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Amit joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Completes Nationwide Network Integration with Ericsson
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) continues to tap new unlocking its milestone in opening untapped opportunities to contribute to the growth of Indonesia's digital economy. After going through its first-year post-merger, IOH is now on its way to completing a nationwide network integration using Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology to provide wider coverage, better indoor service quality, and faster internet experience for customers.
Segra Intros Smart Wi-Fi to Improve Onsite Wi-Fi Experience
Segra announced the availability of Smart Wi-Fi™, a solution that transforms Wi-Fi networks into marketing, analytics and revenue-generating experiences. The Smart Wi-Fi solution provides an enhanced guest experience, data management, reporting and state-of-the-art security. Segra’s Smart Wi-Fi solution empowers interactions with customers and attendees in real-time, which helps venues...
Latency vs Security: CMC Networks’ Gerrit Venter on the Benefits and Drawbacks of Encryption
The Fast Mode spoke to Gerrit Venter, Head of Product at CMC Networks on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Gerrit joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
[White paper] Techco Imperatives to Monetize B2B in the 5G Era
CSPs are struggling to find the optimal means to engage with B2B customers, and this has been the case for some time. CSPs are also committed to fixing this. In a recent TM Forum survey14, 71% of respondents stated that improving the customer experience for B2B organizations is their number one priority. However, with 5G and the wide array of services it enables, CSPs will continue to face challenges as they aim to deliver a differentiated B2B customer experience. This goes well beyond the challenges of translating 5G value beyond improved connectivity to enterprises. The real value-generating use cases for enterprises are still in their adolescence. CSPs will have to attend to the basics of delivering compelling use cases with revenue models consistent with enterprise economics. To really deliver a compelling B2B customer experience, CSPs must also address core issues around how they interact with enterprises. As CSPs invest in their B2B strategy it is critical that they remember:
Predictions for the Mobile Industry in 2023 Featured
The use of Verifiable Credentials will gain real traction this year – so says MEF Board Chair (and Founder & CEO iProov) Andrew Bud. He says: “As the technology converges around this issue, we will see some great solutions that will create a new layer of trust around verified credentials. This will benefit everyone, especially those in developing countries where bank accounts and documentation are less common. With trusted verified credentials, people in these regions will suddenly be able to access a whole range of services that were previously closed off to them. I think that’s going to be a real game-changer.”
Singapore's StarHub Embarks on Cloud Infinity Transformation
StarHub announced that it has embarked on a Cloud Infinity transformation to boost the delivery, scalability, and performance of StarHub services, while reducing costs of operating the network business. Cloud Infinity is a low-latency multi-cloud architecture uniquely conceptualised by StarHub, and is the first of its kind in the world....
CSPs Need to Revamp Their Monetisation Strategies to Capitalise on the Trillion-Dollar B2B 5G Opportunity Featured
The fifth-generation network (5G) is projected to generate a trillion dollars over the next decade, and the communications service providers (CSPs) who have spent billions of dollars rolling out the network are angling to capture as much of this new revenue as possible. Despite industry chatter about cloud gaming and the Metaverse being killer use cases for 5G, many CSPs acknowledge that the true money-makers will come from serving enterprise (B2B) customers. How well-positioned are CSPs to succeed in this new, B2B-driven era of 5G? In a recently published report entitled, Techco Imperatives for Monetizing B2B in the 5G Era, Oracle explored current inadequacies with the B2B customer experience and how digital engagement tools can be used to deliver and monetisebetter experiences for enterprise customers. Here are three key findings from the research:
Standardization is Key for Metaverse Success Featured
The general public think of the metaverse in terms of avatars that exaggerate a user’s features and interact in a virtual environment. Technologists, by comparison, refer to digital assets, distributed systems and web3.0 concepts. Meanwhile, thought leaders scope the metaverse in terms of key principles. One is interoperability, a...
European Space Agency (ESA) Expands its 5G/6G Hub
European Space Agency (ESA) is extending the facility’s satellite-enabled communications technologies and pursuing new collaborations with industry, as part of its drive to accelerate the 5G digital transformation of the European economy. ESA has selected information technology firm CGI to lead the expansion project, backed by the UK Space...
Open RAN Projected to Comprise 15% to 20% of Global RAN by 2027, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the Open RAN movement has come a long way in just a few years, propelling Open RAN revenues to accelerate at a faster pace than initially expected. These trends continued in 2022 and with this latest report, Open RAN expectations...
