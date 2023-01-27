The fifth-generation network (5G) is projected to generate a trillion dollars over the next decade, and the communications service providers (CSPs) who have spent billions of dollars rolling out the network are angling to capture as much of this new revenue as possible. Despite industry chatter about cloud gaming and the Metaverse being killer use cases for 5G, many CSPs acknowledge that the true money-makers will come from serving enterprise (B2B) customers. How well-positioned are CSPs to succeed in this new, B2B-driven era of 5G? In a recently published report entitled, Techco Imperatives for Monetizing B2B in the 5G Era, Oracle explored current inadequacies with the B2B customer experience and how digital engagement tools can be used to deliver and monetisebetter experiences for enterprise customers. Here are three key findings from the research:

