San Bernardino, CA

Jeremiah 'MacKay Memorial 5K' pays tribute to fallen detective

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
The Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association will host the Jeremiah “MacKay Memorial 5K” next month in San Bernardino to support the nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors.

Based in Missouri, the national C.O.P.S. was organized in 1984 to rebuild the shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line-of-duty deaths, nonprofit officials said.

The 5K on Feb. 12 pays tribute to fallen San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective MacKay on the 10th anniversary of his end of watch.

Detective MacKay, 35, was fatally shot in the Big Bear area on Feb. 12, 2013, during a multi-agency tactical operation assigned to apprehend fugitive Christopher Dorner.

The suspect was a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who was wanted for the murders of two civilians and a Riverside Police officer.

A massive gun battle erupted as the suspect fired from a cabin. Detective MacKay and Deputy Alex Collins were shot and airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Sheriff’s officials later confirmed that Detective MacKay had succumbed to his injuries and that Deputy Collins had survived surgery.

Deputy Collins would undergo 20 surgeries and intensive physical therapy, he told CBS in 2014.

In Oct. 2021, Collins participated in the inaugural First Responders Relay, which started and finished at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Henderson, Nevada.

After completing his segment of the race, Collins sat resting on a curb and showed the Daily Press reporter a long scar on his left leg, a result of many surgeries.

“Isn’t it beautiful?” he said.

Detective MacKay

Law enforcement officials from all over Southern California and beyond were part of the nearly 5-mile vehicle procession escorting the fallen MacKay to the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on Feb. 21.

Along the route, thousands of first responders and residents held flags, signs, and banners honoring the fallen detective.

Detective MacKay began his career in 1998 as a SBCSD deputy. He worked patrol at the Twin Peaks and Central Sheriff’s Stations.

In 2006, MacKay was promoted to detective and assigned to the Training Division, where he taught colleagues tactical and firearms training. His most recent assignment was at the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station.

Detective MacKay is survived by his wife Lynette, daughter Kaytlin, and son Cayden James.

The MacKay Memorial 5K is scheduled at 8 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the SBC Sheriff's Academy at 18901 Institution Road in San Bernardino. For race fees and registration, visit http://mackay5k.racewire.com.

