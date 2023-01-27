ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons Leaves Nets-Pistons Game Early Due To Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons left Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons early due to left knee soreness.

Kevin Durant has not played since January 8 due to a sprained MCL in his right knee and in this span entering Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons , the Brooklyn Nets had gone 2-6.

Things did not get better for the Nets on Thursday, as on the second night of a back-to-back, they fell 130-122 to the Pistons for their seventh loss in their last nine games.

In addition to suffering this loss to the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, the Nets also lost Ben Simmons.

Leaving the game early in the third quarter due to some sort of left knee injury, the Nets later ruled Simmons out, calling his injury “left knee soreness.”

Brooklyn Nets: “Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness.”

No further updates have been given by the team on Simmons’ injury and there is no clarity on if this is a real issue or just Ben Simmons getting some extra rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Playing in a total of 20 minutes on Thursday night, Simmons finished this game with 0 points on 0-3 shooting, 1 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal.

The Nets now find themselves 29-19 on the season after this loss to the Pistons, currently five games out of first-place in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant’s status remains a mystery, however the team is optimistic that their star forward could return ahead of the All-Star break, which begins for Brooklyn on February 16.

Playing their next game on Saturday at home, the Nets will look to get back on track against their in-city rivals in the New York Knicks . Ben Simmons’ status for this game is not yet known.

