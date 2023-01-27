Read full article on original website
Ladycats open district with shootout win over Connally
, The Mexia girls soccer team made its District 23-4A debut a successful one with a shootout victory at Waco Connally on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Ladycats won on penalty kicks, 3-1, after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. With the teams tied 1-1 in the penalty kick shootout phase of the match, Phanelopie Lopez and Tania Martinez found the back of the net to give Mexia the victory. Martinez fooled the Connally goalkeeper and booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the clinching goal. Connally misfired on a pair of penalty...
Texas Proud: Two Lone Star Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
While it was a horrible season for the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys came up short, the pride of Texas will still be on show in Super Bowl LVII. The two teams who made the Super Bowl both have Texan-born quarterbacks leading their sides. Let's take a brief look at the duo.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tipsheet: Missouri stood tall, but most SEC peers buckled against Big 12 foes
Missouri did its part for the Southeastern Conference Saturday by upsetting No. 12 Iowa State. And Tennessee protected its home court in the Rick Barnes Reunion game. But the league mostly flopped during the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge. That could cost the SEC dearly when the NCAA Tournament selection committee sets the bracket.
Updated high school basketball schedules across Concho Valley for Monday and Tuesday
SAN ANGELO, TX— Here’s an updated list of all the games that will be played on Monday and Tuesday. Monday 1/30 Forsan Buffaloes @ Sonora Broncos VG-5 p.m., VB- 6:30 p.m. Wall Hawks @ Ballinger Bearcats VG- 6:15 p.m., VB- 7:45 p.m. Ozona Lions @ Sterling City Eagles VG-4 p.m., VB- 5:15 p.m. Water Valley […]
KFDA
Braden Hausen and Jaxon Williams combine for eleven threes, lead Sandies to victory over Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A big game between the Amarillo Sandies and the Palo Duro Dons took place tonight. The boys teams were both undefeated in district. It was a competitive matchup, but Sandies junior Braden Hausen was on fire. Early on, Hausen was doing it all for the Sandies...
