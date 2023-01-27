Read full article on original website
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
myzeo.com
The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina
Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
rew-online.com
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
bestattractions.org
Rich Things to Do in Asheville, North Carolina
Places to visit in Asheville, NC. Whether you are a nature lover or a history buff, there are plenty of things to do in Asheville, North Carolina. The city is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and boasts an array of museums and attractions. The Biltmore Estate, a 19th-century home, is one of the area’s most well-known attractions. The house is filled with artwork by masters like Renoir.
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Weaverville, North Carolina, has won $100,000 from randomly picking Powerball numbers with her eyes closed, according to North Carolina Lottery officials. Officials say that Renee Komanetsky, 50, of Weaverville, logged into the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App, went to the Powerball page, closed...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
onekindesign.com
See this striking North Carolina mountain refuge updated for entertaining
Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for reimagining the interiors of this spectacular mountain modern refuge located in North Carolina. The original residence was a custom-designed spec home built by a local builder/developer. When the owners purchased this property, they were eager to put their own stamp on this fabulous home.
macaronikid.com
2023 North Carolina Travel Bucket List
Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that North Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to hom, North Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Jan. 28: How gas prices have changed in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 27. […]
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
asheville.com
Board of Commissioners Joins Asheville City Council to Hear Strategies to Address Homelessness
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
musicfestnews.com
Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”
Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”. Indeed they do! The six-woman juggernaut known as Brown Eyed Women have gathered again, this time for three dates in North Carolina at the beginning of February: High Rock Outfitters in Lexington, Salvage Station in Asheville, and The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh. In March, they’ve got a pop-up show at Sunrise Sand in Fort Pierce followed by a beautiful private event in Boca Raton.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
WXII 12
North Carolina Powerball jackpot winner could be $572 million richer
RALEIGH, N.C. — Could it be you? Saturday's Powerball jackpot winner could be $572 million richer. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. After no one won Wednesday's jackpot drawing, the prize increased over $40 million. This jackpot winner could claim the jackpot...
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
North Carolina homes are ninth warmest in the winter
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — In a study of all 50 states, North Carolina ranks ninth for turning up the heat during winter. Today’s Homeowner study surveyed 3,900 Americans who own homes or rent to find out how they adjust their thermostats according to weather and their energy bills. The national average temperature setting in homes […]
avlwatchdog.org
Short-term vacation rental growth explodes in Buncombe County
Vacation rentals — including apartments, condos, and entire houses rented by owners via Airbnb, VRBO and other listing services — now outnumber the number of hotel rooms available in Asheville and Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority reported Jan. 25. The explosive growth in vacation rental...
