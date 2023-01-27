ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

myzeo.com

The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina

Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
rew-online.com

North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments

WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
bestattractions.org

Rich Things to Do in Asheville, North Carolina

Places to visit in Asheville, NC. Whether you are a nature lover or a history buff, there are plenty of things to do in Asheville, North Carolina. The city is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and boasts an array of museums and attractions. The Biltmore Estate, a 19th-century home, is one of the area’s most well-known attractions. The house is filled with artwork by masters like Renoir.
onekindesign.com

See this striking North Carolina mountain refuge updated for entertaining

Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for reimagining the interiors of this spectacular mountain modern refuge located in North Carolina. The original residence was a custom-designed spec home built by a local builder/developer. When the owners purchased this property, they were eager to put their own stamp on this fabulous home.
macaronikid.com

2023 North Carolina Travel Bucket List

Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that North Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to hom, North Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
WNCT

Jan. 28: How gas prices have changed in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 27. […]
asheville.com

Board of Commissioners Joins Asheville City Council to Hear Strategies to Address Homelessness

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-,...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
musicfestnews.com

Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”

Brown Eyed Women: “We’ve got North Carolina on our minds!”. Indeed they do! The six-woman juggernaut known as Brown Eyed Women have gathered again, this time for three dates in North Carolina at the beginning of February: High Rock Outfitters in Lexington, Salvage Station in Asheville, and The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh. In March, they’ve got a pop-up show at Sunrise Sand in Fort Pierce followed by a beautiful private event in Boca Raton.
WNCT

North Carolina homes are ninth warmest in the winter

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — In a study of all 50 states, North Carolina ranks ninth for turning up the heat during winter. Today’s Homeowner study surveyed 3,900 Americans who own homes or rent to find out how they adjust their thermostats according to weather and their energy bills. The national average temperature setting in homes […]
avlwatchdog.org

Short-term vacation rental growth explodes in Buncombe County

Vacation rentals — including apartments, condos, and entire houses rented by owners via Airbnb, VRBO and other listing services — now outnumber the number of hotel rooms available in Asheville and Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority reported Jan. 25. The explosive growth in vacation rental...
