Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
asheville.com
Board of Commissioners Joins Asheville City Council to Hear Strategies to Address Homelessness
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-,...
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
WLOS.com
Hickory Nut Gap Farm's discounted meat truck sale a hit amid rising food costs
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — With prices of food continuing to rise, folks at Hickory Nut Gap Farm are hoping to ease that burden with their discounted meat truck sale. For the past five years, the farm has put on this event to support its wholesaler, along with the local community.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
WLOS.com
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
Four people die in separate weekend crashes
Upstate highways continue to be die-ways , as 4 people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The 1st crash happened around 630 Friday night on Highway 25 near Sterling Grove Road about 3 miles north of Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),. Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the...
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
asheville.com
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week
With a month of the winter season already behind us, farmers tailgate markets have an abundance of leafy greens!. Look for all your favorite winter greens (and maybe some you haven’t tried) at markets this week, including spinach, kale, mustard greens, rainbow chard, collard greens, cabbage, and more! Now is a great opportunity to experiment with new recipes using your favorite varieties, or maybe even substitute your go-t0 greens with something a little different.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
Comments / 0