ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
asheville.com

Board of Commissioners Joins Asheville City Council to Hear Strategies to Address Homelessness

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
uncorkedasheville.com

13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC

Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

With a month of the winter season already behind us, farmers tailgate markets have an abundance of leafy greens!. Look for all your favorite winter greens (and maybe some you haven’t tried) at markets this week, including spinach, kale, mustard greens, rainbow chard, collard greens, cabbage, and more! Now is a great opportunity to experiment with new recipes using your favorite varieties, or maybe even substitute your go-t0 greens with something a little different.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy