North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 52, UTEP 42 -- Mean Green pull away late for win

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Conference USA play after knocking off UTEP at home. Now what?: UNT has a week off before it travels to Rice to face the Owls next Saturday. The Mean Green will be out for revenge in that game after falling to Rice at home earlier this season.
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
