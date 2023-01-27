– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO