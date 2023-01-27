Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Have Tentative Creative Plans For Chelsea Green To Play A “Karen” Type Character
WWE may have come up with new plans for Chelsea Green. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that WWE has plans for Chelsea Green to portray a comedic “Karen” type character. We haven’t been told if Chelsea Green is being planned for the Royal...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Is Not Happy With His Royal Rumble Number
Drew is not happy with his luck of the draw for the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Prior to the Royal Rumble match taking place, each WWE Superstar is presented with the opportunity to draw their own entry number. Drew McIntyre drew his number and it doesn’t look good for him.
bodyslam.net
Jey Uso Says He’s Out After Dramatic Ending To Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
Sami Zayn made the ultimate choice to land a chair shot in Roman Reigns’ back to save Kevin Owens at the end of The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and found himself incapacitated at the hands of Reigns’ family. Jey Uso, shocked at Zayn’s betrayal and his trust...
bodyslam.net
Rey Mysterio Gets His Revenge On Karrion Kross
For weeks and weeks on Smackdown, Scarlett and Karrion Kross have been tormenting Tey Mysterio every chance he gets. From mental games to viciously attacking the legend himself, Rey can’t catch a break. But tonight, they finally stepped face to face, one on one in a match and Rey Mysterio extracted his revenge when he picked up the win via roll-up. But, something tells me this is far from over and Kross will target Rey tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Playing It Safe in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the end, Bray Wyatt reigned supreme. While speaking during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt explained why he doesn’t play it safe in wrestling and takes more risks instead.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Comments On The Rock Possibly Being At WrestleMania
On the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of The Rock being at WrestleMania. Triple H went on to say he’s heard the reports of him not being ready and he knows how busy The Rock is. He also noted that if he wanted to be there, he’d want to actually put all the time and effort he could into WWE because he loves it. Through Triple H said he doesn’t know for sure if he will or will not be there, there is always next year at WrestleMania 40. We’ll just have to wait and see. You can see his full comments below.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Doesn’t Think WWE Utilize Seth Rollins Enough
Many fans and critics believe Roman Reigns is the man of WWE today. However, WWE Legend Kurt Angle recently claimed that Seth Rollins should be the top guy. He credited him as the real ‘Head of the Table’ on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Jokes About Not Being Paid By The Hour While Discussing WWE Title Loss To Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston addresses his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar. While speaking during a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston talked about the aforementioned match against Brock Lesnar. Kingston revealed that the match made him the most money in the least amount of time, apart from the Royal Rumble match last year.
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Addresses The Rock Saying He Isn’t In Shape For A Match
In recent news, it was revealed that The Rock himself has said he is not in shape enough currently to compete at WrestleMania on short notice. While many fans questioned how this is possible, considering how great The Rock looks, Roman Reigns addresses the matter when he was asked about the potential match on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Roman said at first he thought the same thing as the fans, but in all honesty he understands where he’s coming from because being in shape is different from being in ring shape. Roman then goes on to say that he would drop The Rock if they had a match. You can check it out below.
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Has Been A Heavy Merchandise Seller In Anticipation Of His Royal Rumble Return
The American Nightmare is set to make his long-awaited return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event after being sidelined by a long-term injury. He’ll take part in the 30-Man Rumble Match. Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhode’s merchandise has been selling like crazy. The Royal Rumble Superstore opened...
bodyslam.net
Gunther Breaks Traditional Royal Rumble Time Record After Lasting Over 70 Minutes
What a showing for the Intercontinental Champion. Gunther entered number one in the Royal Rumble and lasted all the way until the final two when he was tossed out by the winner, Cody Rhodes. Gunther lasted a very long time in the match, in fact, Rey Mysterio previously held the record for longest time in a traditional Royal Rumble match at 62:12. Now, Gunther has shattered that time after he lasted 71:25. Over an hour showing in the match, Gunther deserves all the praise. It just be noted that Gunther has broken the record in a traditional Royal Rumble match because Daniel Bryan lasted 76:05 in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match, which held an abnormal 50 participants. A traditional style of course, is 30 participants.
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman And Ricochet Advance In Tag Title Contenders Tournament
The odd ball tag team is in. Tonight on SmackDown, Drew Mclntyre and Sheamus were supposed to face Hit Row in the SmackDown Tag Title contenders tournament. But, Viking Raiders attacked Drew and Sheamus, making them unable to compete. Instead of Hit Row getting a by, Hit Row had to face Braun Strowman and Ricochet, who they’ve been going back and forth with in recent weeks. From the start, it was clear that Hit Row never stood a chance. Braun ended up picking up the win for his team with a powerbomb to Ashanti Adonis to advance to the finals.
bodyslam.net
Chelsea Green Freaks Out After The Royal Rumble
Chelsea Green returned at the Royal Rumble. Sadly for her, she was eliminated in five seconds, making her the fastest elimination in Women’s Rumble history. Chelsea freaked out after the match, but it continued on backstage. WWE digital caught up with Chelsea Green, but they didn’t get to ask her a question because she was so mad, she said she’s reporting everyone backstage for her unjust elimination. She says it’s supposed to be her main eventing WrestleMania, with her name in the lights.
bodyslam.net
Sonya Deville Shows Off Gnarly Cut Suffered In Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville wrestled in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this year, suffering an injury in the process. Following the conclusion of the match, Sonya Deville took to her Instagram and revealed that she suffered a huge cut above her left eye. Deville then proceeded to call herself a beast.
Comments / 0