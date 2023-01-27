Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Believes Uncle Howdy Is More Than A Creepy Guy In The Shadows
Bray Wyatt talks the influence of Uncle Howdy. For weeks and weeks, Uncle Howdy has been encountering Bray Wyatt on various occasions on SmackDown, while spreading his demonic intentions over Alexa Bliss on RAW. Wyatt recently revealed in-depth details about Uncle Howdy during an interview with Out of Character with Ryan Satin.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Is Not Happy With His Royal Rumble Number
Drew is not happy with his luck of the draw for the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Prior to the Royal Rumble match taking place, each WWE Superstar is presented with the opportunity to draw their own entry number. Drew McIntyre drew his number and it doesn’t look good for him.
bodyslam.net
Jay Briscoe’s Homophobic Tweets Not Only Reason For Warner’s Ban Of The Briscoes
For many wrestling fans, The Briscoes controversy centres around homophobic tweets sent by Jay Briscoe in the past. However, it appears that may not be the only reason Warner Media would ban the iconic ROH tag team from AEW programming. As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the homophobic social...
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net
WWE Have Tentative Creative Plans For Chelsea Green To Play A “Karen” Type Character
WWE may have come up with new plans for Chelsea Green. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that WWE has plans for Chelsea Green to portray a comedic “Karen” type character. We haven’t been told if Chelsea Green is being planned for the Royal...
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net
Jey Uso Says He’s Out After Dramatic Ending To Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
Sami Zayn made the ultimate choice to land a chair shot in Roman Reigns’ back to save Kevin Owens at the end of The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and found himself incapacitated at the hands of Reigns’ family. Jey Uso, shocked at Zayn’s betrayal and his trust...
bodyslam.net
Medical Update On Rey Mysterio
During the men’s Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter at number 17. However, after his music hit, he never showed up. Instead, Dominik Mysterio came out as the next entrant wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. WWE never did an angle showing Rey getting hurt backstage which surprise fans who wondered about the luchador’s whereabouts.
bodyslam.net
Tegan Nox Becomes The New UpUpDownDown Champion
Seth Rollins was forced to vacate his UpUpDownDown Championship after being unable to defend the title twice. Because of this, UpUpDownDown held the Winter Formal Rumble. Five competitors battled in a Royal Rumble in WWE 2k23 with the winner being crowned the new UUDD Champion. The competitors were Dakota Kai, Ricochet, Big E, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim. Before this title match took place, Shayna Baszler successfully defended her LeftRightLeftRight Championship against Ashanti Adonis. After Shayna’s win, the main event occurred and Tegan Nox came out on top to become the new UpUpDownDown Champion! Immediately following, Ricochet challenged Tegan to a Championship match right on the spot and the defending champion accepted and beat him to retain. Then, Mia Yim challenged Tegan for a match down the line, so we’ll have to wait and see when that match goes down. No announcement on when has occurred. You can see the full stream below!
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Playing It Safe in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the end, Bray Wyatt reigned supreme. While speaking during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt explained why he doesn’t play it safe in wrestling and takes more risks instead.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral
Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Comments On The Rock Possibly Being At WrestleMania
On the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of The Rock being at WrestleMania. Triple H went on to say he’s heard the reports of him not being ready and he knows how busy The Rock is. He also noted that if he wanted to be there, he’d want to actually put all the time and effort he could into WWE because he loves it. Through Triple H said he doesn’t know for sure if he will or will not be there, there is always next year at WrestleMania 40. We’ll just have to wait and see. You can see his full comments below.
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Jokes About Not Being Paid By The Hour While Discussing WWE Title Loss To Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston addresses his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar. While speaking during a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston talked about the aforementioned match against Brock Lesnar. Kingston revealed that the match made him the most money in the least amount of time, apart from the Royal Rumble match last year.
