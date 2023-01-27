ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
bodyslam.net

Bray Wyatt Believes Uncle Howdy Is More Than A Creepy Guy In The Shadows

Bray Wyatt talks the influence of Uncle Howdy. For weeks and weeks, Uncle Howdy has been encountering Bray Wyatt on various occasions on SmackDown, while spreading his demonic intentions over Alexa Bliss on RAW. Wyatt recently revealed in-depth details about Uncle Howdy during an interview with Out of Character with Ryan Satin.
bodyslam.net

Drew McIntyre Is Not Happy With His Royal Rumble Number

Drew is not happy with his luck of the draw for the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Prior to the Royal Rumble match taking place, each WWE Superstar is presented with the opportunity to draw their own entry number. Drew McIntyre drew his number and it doesn’t look good for him.
bodyslam.net

Jay Briscoe’s Homophobic Tweets Not Only Reason For Warner’s Ban Of The Briscoes

For many wrestling fans, The Briscoes controversy centres around homophobic tweets sent by Jay Briscoe in the past. However, it appears that may not be the only reason Warner Media would ban the iconic ROH tag team from AEW programming. As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the homophobic social...
Page Six

Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding

Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
MIAMI, FL
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE

Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed

We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net

Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net

Medical Update On Rey Mysterio

During the men’s Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter at number 17. However, after his music hit, he never showed up. Instead, Dominik Mysterio came out as the next entrant wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. WWE never did an angle showing Rey getting hurt backstage which surprise fans who wondered about the luchador’s whereabouts.
bodyslam.net

Tegan Nox Becomes The New UpUpDownDown Champion

Seth Rollins was forced to vacate his UpUpDownDown Championship after being unable to defend the title twice. Because of this, UpUpDownDown held the Winter Formal Rumble. Five competitors battled in a Royal Rumble in WWE 2k23 with the winner being crowned the new UUDD Champion. The competitors were Dakota Kai, Ricochet, Big E, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim. Before this title match took place, Shayna Baszler successfully defended her LeftRightLeftRight Championship against Ashanti Adonis. After Shayna’s win, the main event occurred and Tegan Nox came out on top to become the new UpUpDownDown Champion! Immediately following, Ricochet challenged Tegan to a Championship match right on the spot and the defending champion accepted and beat him to retain. Then, Mia Yim challenged Tegan for a match down the line, so we’ll have to wait and see when that match goes down. No announcement on when has occurred. You can see the full stream below!
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
bodyslam.net

Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Playing It Safe in Wrestling

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the end, Bray Wyatt reigned supreme. While speaking during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt explained why he doesn’t play it safe in wrestling and takes more risks instead.
bodyslam.net

Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral

Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
LAUREL, DE
bodyslam.net

Triple H Comments On The Rock Possibly Being At WrestleMania

On the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of The Rock being at WrestleMania. Triple H went on to say he’s heard the reports of him not being ready and he knows how busy The Rock is. He also noted that if he wanted to be there, he’d want to actually put all the time and effort he could into WWE because he loves it. Through Triple H said he doesn’t know for sure if he will or will not be there, there is always next year at WrestleMania 40. We’ll just have to wait and see. You can see his full comments below.

