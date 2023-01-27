Read full article on original website
USCIS Redesigns Green Card and Employment Authorization Document
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced new designs to improve security of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) and Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). USCIS began issuing the redesigned cards on Jan. 30, 2023. The new Green Card and EAD designs contain state-of-the-art technology that continue to safeguard...
U.S. Announces Ian Saunders as U.S. Candidate for WCO Secretary General on International Customs Day
The United States joined customs administrations around the world to celebrate International Customs Day and the founding of the World Customs Organization, the only intergovernmental organization dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of customs administrations worldwide. In the spirit of this important day, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner...
America’s First Responders Give NIST Their Communications Tech Wish Lists
Our first responders have spoken. An extensive research project conducted by experts at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reveals what our country’s police, fire, emergency medical and 911 dispatch responders think about the communications technology they use on a regular basis and how they would like developers to improve it in the future.
OIG Reviews Coast Guard Drug Control Spending
Williams, Adley & Company – DC, LLP (Williams Adley), under contract with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG), has issued an Independent Accountant’s Report on the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) FY 2022 Drug Control Budget Formulation Compliance Report. The Office of National Drug...
Win a Free Pass to Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America 2023
YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A FREE 3-DAY DELEGATE PASS INCLUDING COFFEE AND LUNCH TO Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America 2023. Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America 2023, 7th-9th March, in Baton Rouge, will deliver discussion and thought-provoking presentations on many of the serious critical infrastructure protection, management and security issues and challenges facing the industry.
Senators Call on GAO to Examine National Security Risks Posed by Federal Contractors Who Do Business With China
U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental affairs Committee, and Josh Hawley (R-MO) are calling on the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to examine the national security risks posed by private consulting companies that concurrently contract with the U.S. government, as well as the Chinese government or Chinese state-run enterprises.
