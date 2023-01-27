Read full article on original website
Related
New 'Hook' malware allows hijacking, real-time spying on Android devices
A new banking app for Android devices called Hook contains malware that could leave your Android device susceptible to remote hacking.
How to Protect our Indentity on Online web surfing
To protect yourself from hackers, it is important to understand the various types of attacks that can occur and the steps you can take to prevent them. Use strong and unique passwords for all of your accounts. A strong password should be at least 12 characters long and include a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid using easily guessable information, such as your name or birthdate. It is also a good idea to use a password manager to generate and store your passwords securely.
how to be safe from keylogger hackers
Use a physical keyboard instead of a virtual one: Physical keyboards are less vulnerable to keyloggers as they don't have to interact with a computer's operating system in the same way.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Rogue AI ‘could kill everyone,’ scientists warn as ChatGPT craze runs rampant
They’re warning of a global AI-pocalypse. While artificial intelligence systems might make lives exponentially easier, they could also have a sinister side effect — making us go extinct. That’s right, researchers are deeming rogue AI an “existential threat to humanity” that needs to be regulated like nuclear weapons if we are to survive. “With superhuman AI there is a particular risk that is of a different sort of class, which is . . . it could kill everyone,” warned Michael Cohen, a doctoral student at Oxford University, the Times of London reported. Meanwhile, his colleague Michael Osborne, who teaches machine learning at...
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware
Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
6 Tech and Electronics Items You’ll Probably Regret Buying
Americans are crazy for tech, and they're spending a fortune on it. According to the Consumer Technology Association, U.S. tech retail revenue will top $485 billion in 2023. Discover: 11 Grocery Items...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Data Breach at Britain JD Sports leaks 10 million customers
JD Sports, Britain’s online retailer of branded sportswear, has reportedly become a victim of a cyber attack that leaked information of over 10 million customers. Details are in that the info belongs to all those customers who booked their orders on the platform from the past few years(say between Nov’18 to Oct’2020) and might include sensitive details of half of the affected consumers.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
A mobile network operator first and foremost (and a very popular one at that), T-Mobile got involved in the home internet war relatively recently, seemingly putting more and more financial and advertising effort into challenging industry heavyweights like Comcast, Charter, and Verizon over the last few months. The "Un-carrier's" aptly...
WXYZ
Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only
All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
9 Ways smart devices can compromise your privacy
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. A smart device is any device connected to the internet and can be controlled by a computer or...
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
Side hustles growing in 2023
As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win. Here are side hustles that will continue to grow in 2023.
msn.com
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
Forget 'Quiet Quitting,' 2023 Will Be All About 'Loud Layoffs'
After the tumultuous years of the pandemic, workers appear to be much happier with their jobs—and much less willing to quit in times of economic uncertainty.
Comments / 0