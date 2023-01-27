Read full article on original website
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
wachusettecho.com
Change to Traffic Pattern in Holden
After years of demand from Holden residents, the town has finally voted on implementing a roundabout on the intersection of Shrewsbury Street and Doyle Road. “That was a great idea. It’ll lessen traffic in that part of town,” said junior Matt Sloate. Sophomore Ansh Gupta agrees. “I think...
BC Heights
Hundreds Sign Petition Opposing Boylston Street Housing Project
A petition opposing current development plans to build a seven-story apartment building in Thompsonville describes the proposed building as too large for the landscape and unaffordable. At the time of publication, 804 people signed the petition. “A family has to be making $110,000 or less in order to qualify for...
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting
LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
NECN
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
Hey Pedestrians of New England: You Need to Kick This Annoying Habit
I ask, as there appears to be confusion. At least among pedestrians in New England. Imagine this: you’re on Boylston Street along the Boston Common, already saying your prayers as traffic whizzes by you as you attempt to back into a rare open parking space when you have to slam on the brakes.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
hot969boston.com
WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman
There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
Home of the Week: Campanelli-Style Ranch in Framingham at $459,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is one of of only four homes in the City of Framingham under $500,000. Priced at $459,000, the Campanelli-style ranch home is located in the Summer Street neighborhood of the City at 53 Lohnes Road. Built in 1957,...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
