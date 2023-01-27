ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wachusettecho.com

Change to Traffic Pattern in Holden

After years of demand from Holden residents, the town has finally voted on implementing a roundabout on the intersection of Shrewsbury Street and Doyle Road. “That was a great idea. It’ll lessen traffic in that part of town,” said junior Matt Sloate. Sophomore Ansh Gupta agrees. “I think...
HOLDEN, MA
BC Heights

Hundreds Sign Petition Opposing Boylston Street Housing Project

A petition opposing current development plans to build a seven-story apartment building in Thompsonville describes the proposed building as too large for the landscape and unaffordable. At the time of publication, 804 people signed the petition. “A family has to be making $110,000 or less in order to qualify for...
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting

LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
LANCASTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
IPSWICH, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman

There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy