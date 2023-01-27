Read full article on original website
troytrojans.com
South Alabama’s Hot Shooting Tops the Trojans
MOBILE, Ala. – Despite a 15-point offensive explosion in the second half from Christyon Eugene, Troy couldn't fight back, falling to rival South Alabama, 77-60 on Saturday afternoon in the Mitchell Center. The Trojans (13-10, 5-5 SBC) continue to fall down the standings this weekend as they sit tied...
Women's Hoops Takes Over Sole Possession of First Place, Runs Past Georgia Southern
TROY, Ala. – In a matchup of two of the top 10 scoring teams in the country, Troy hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season in a 100-77 victory over Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action Saturday in Trojan Arena. Troy's victory, coupled with losses by...
Troy Victorious in Spring Season Opener
TROY, Ala. – After falling behind in doubles competition, the Troy women's tennis team battled back for five straight points to secure the 5-2 victory over Florida A&M at the Lunsford Tennis Complex Saturday afternoon. For the third time in five years, the Trojans (1-0) won their season opener,...
