Troy, AL

troytrojans.com

South Alabama’s Hot Shooting Tops the Trojans

MOBILE, Ala. – Despite a 15-point offensive explosion in the second half from Christyon Eugene, Troy couldn't fight back, falling to rival South Alabama, 77-60 on Saturday afternoon in the Mitchell Center. The Trojans (13-10, 5-5 SBC) continue to fall down the standings this weekend as they sit tied...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Troy Victorious in Spring Season Opener

TROY, Ala. – After falling behind in doubles competition, the Troy women's tennis team battled back for five straight points to secure the 5-2 victory over Florida A&M at the Lunsford Tennis Complex Saturday afternoon. For the third time in five years, the Trojans (1-0) won their season opener,...
TROY, AL

