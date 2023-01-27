Read full article on original website
Vin Maggi, Pope Francis boys hockey fend off late comeback against Bishop Hendricken
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With just over nine minutes remaining in regulation between Pope Francis boys ice hockey and Bishop Hendricken on Saturday, the Cardinals thought the game was sealed as Nick Petkovich made it a three-goal lead.
westernmassnews.com
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
Longmeadow middle school closed due to threat
Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow is closed Friday, following the discovery of a threat Thursday afternoon.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. Annual Penguin Plunge in Westfield raises money for children’s museum. Updated: 12...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
YAHOO!
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center in wake of Duxbury tragedy
PLYMOUTH − Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler took time to visit with local 911 operators on Thursday after first responders were called to a tragedy at a Duxbury home that left two children dead. Plymouth County Control shared a photo of the superstar posing with workers. The caption read,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield
Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
granbydrummer.com
Robins in the winter?!
Hikers on Holcomb Farm’s Tree Trail pass a large kiosk on their way up the initial hill. The kiosk’s front side has a map of the trails; the back side has seasonal information on trees, biological processes and birds. The new bird information that went up this month is about robins that we see in Granby during the winter.
New push to eliminate fees for school sports, clubs in Massachusetts
UXBRIDGE - A rally at the State House this week sparked a push for bipartisan legislation that would make school lunches free for children. Some educators believe the move is just the beginning. "When you put a financial barrier between that child and that opportunity you are taking away potential," says Uxbridge Superintendent Mike Baldassarre. He is calling for districts to abolish user fees for kids to participate in sports and clubs. Uxbridge schools did away with the fees last year and budgeted to keep the move this year as well. Baldassarre says the fees can inhibit some...
A new Colleen is preparing to be crowned in Holyoke
West Springfield residents are getting ready to salute their new Colleen.
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
19th Annual Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge, raising money for children to learn, explore and grow
At 36 degrees, the water in Westfield was just four degrees above freezing Saturday afternoon, just enough to be liquid when 42 Penguin Plungers ran from a perfectly good, 46-degree beach at Hampton Ponds State Park, swam out 50 feet to ring a cowbell mounted on a metal rod and then back to the beach and a heated tent.
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
Bad Teacher: Pre-K Para Fired After Snapping OnlyFan Pics At Longmeadow School, Reports Say
A Longmeadow preschool para who allegedly took nude photos for her OnlyFans account on school grounds has been fired, according to multiple reports. Brenna Percy, who worked at Wolf Swamp Road School, was outed this week by the controversial Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which showed a photo of Percy standing in a bathroom with her breasts exposed. She captioned it: "Naughty at work."
