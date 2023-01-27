ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. Annual Penguin Plunge in Westfield raises money for children’s museum. Updated: 12...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
MONSON, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield

Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
ENFIELD, CT
granbydrummer.com

Robins in the winter?!

Hikers on Holcomb Farm’s Tree Trail pass a large kiosk on their way up the initial hill. The kiosk’s front side has a map of the trails; the back side has seasonal information on trees, biological processes and birds. The new bird information that went up this month is about robins that we see in Granby during the winter.
GRANBY, CT
CBS Boston

New push to eliminate fees for school sports, clubs in Massachusetts

UXBRIDGE - A rally at the State House this week sparked a push for bipartisan legislation that would make school lunches free for children. Some educators believe the move is just the beginning. "When you put a financial barrier between that child and that opportunity you are taking away potential," says Uxbridge Superintendent Mike Baldassarre. He is calling for districts to abolish user fees for kids to participate in sports and clubs. Uxbridge schools did away with the fees last year and budgeted to keep the move this year as well. Baldassarre says the fees can inhibit some...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Daily Voice

Bad Teacher: Pre-K Para Fired After Snapping OnlyFan Pics At Longmeadow School, Reports Say

A Longmeadow preschool para who allegedly took nude photos for her OnlyFans account on school grounds has been fired, according to multiple reports. Brenna Percy, who worked at Wolf Swamp Road School, was outed this week by the controversial Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which showed a photo of Percy standing in a bathroom with her breasts exposed. She captioned it: "Naughty at work."
LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy