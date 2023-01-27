NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round San Diego Practice
By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
3 days ago
Mar 17, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; A general view of the March Madness logo at center court before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.
Comments / 0