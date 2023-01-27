NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round San Diego Practice

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf Digest
Ahead of a fateful meeting with Tiger Woods, Marcus Byrd scores his biggest pro golf victory
SAN DIEGO — Marcus Byrd was like a bunch of other kids who played golf and idolized Tiger Woods in his prime. When the superstar was competing at Congressional Country Club outside Byrd’s hometown of Washington, D.C., he attended with his father, decked out in Tiger’s signature red and black. At the rope line, young Marcus held a picture of Woods that he hoped to have signed. But as he did most of the time back when a frenzied mob surrounded him, Tiger rushed past the boy without a glance.
Farmers Insurance Open: Thousands enjoy Golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course
SAN DIEGO — It's Jimmy Nguyen's first time at the Farmers Insurance Open; he came from Los Angeles. "I'm a huge golf fan. Eat, breathe, and sleep golf. Got into it during COVID, and the bug has not gotten off of me," Nguyen laughed. "The fan experience is fantastic. I'm here with my boys!"
Coldplay adds second show to San Diego stop, after announcing return
Coldplay is adding a second show to their San Diego stop at Snapdragon Stadium later this year, due to an "overwhelming" demand for tickets following the announcement of the band's return earlier this week.
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
treksplorer.com
Best San Diego Hikes: The Top-Rated Hiking Trails & Walks
Craving outdoor adventure on your Southern California trip? Look no further than scrambling along some of the best hikes in San Diego. Wedged between the Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, San Diego County presents hikers with no shortage of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Whether you’re looking for...
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
Vehicle rams into Camp Pendleton gate
A car attempted to gain unauthorized access to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Friday evening, according to the Marine Corps Base Twitter.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
Hillcrust Pizza Opening Soon in Hillcrest
New Restaurant Puts San Diego Spin on Authentic Pizza and Cheesesteak Sandwiches
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunet' opening new office in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego. The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.
San Diego Channel
Mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego's mountain region will be closed Monday due to the threat of snow, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The office says the following districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start on...
encinitasadvocate.com
New chief of staff at Scripps Encinitas
Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D. was recently elected chief of staff by physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. He took over as head of the hospital’s 921-member medical team on Jan. 1. During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps...
6 Michelin Guide restaurants in San Diego for a romantic Valentine’s Day
Whether you’re celebrating your first or fiftieth Valentine’s Day with your special someone, if you’re looking to treat them to a romantic meal, here’s a couple local, eateries recommended by Michelin Guide that are sure to make you and your date’s night a memorable one.
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
